The announcement by the U.S. Department of Education that it would not be sending colleges and universities information about the amount of federal financial aid perspective students would receive until March has thrown a major monkey wrench into the plans of students and families applying to college for this coming fall.

This has significantly delayed the ability of colleges to offer admissions to perspective students on or before the traditional acceptance date of April 1. High school seniors will now be waiting much longer to receive notice of acceptance along with their financial aid packages, so important to their decisions about which college, if any, to attend.

In past years, the form that families submit to the DOE called the Federal Application for Federal Financial Aid (FAFSA) was available in October.

Once submitted the form allows the DOE to calculate how much federal financial aid will be awarded to each student based upon family income, the number of siblings in college and several other factors. This amount is then added to the scholarships and other financial aid a college is willing to offer potential first-year students.

Instead of October, the DOE did not make the FAFSA forms available until late December. Even then there were errors in the form causing further delays. Consequently, many colleges and universities have moved the date by which students must accept offers for admission from April to June 1 or later. The anxiety of high school seniors waiting to find out where they will be in the fall cannot be underestimated. Nor can the pressure on colleges waiting for enrollment estimates to determine their own fiscal planning for the coming academic year be dismissed.

The responsibility for the botched admissions cycle rests solely on the Department of Education.

Critics claim the DOE has not been concentrating on their mandated responsibilities, like the allocation of financial aid, but instead has focused upon politically driven strategies designed to garner voter support. Almost four years after much needed FAFSA simplification was mandated by Congress in 2020, the DOE had still not managed to produce a form devoid of errors; the latest one being that it calculated the form’s inflation index incorrectly.

A sophomore economics student can calculate an inflation index, why can’t DOE? One explanation may be the DOE’s attempts to circumventing the July 2023 Supreme Court decision striking down the massive $430 billion Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness program. These endeavors have no doubt taken time away from the DOE’s main functions such as providing accurate/on-time financial aid information for colleges and prospective students.

Here are a few of the contrivances the DOE manufactured to circumvent the court’s decision to strike down student loan forgiveness.

The initial loan forgiveness program allowed borrowers to discharge unpaid debt after 10 to 25 years. Their new policy allowed borrowers to receive payment credit during the pandemic when they made no payments. The amount of any loan forgiveness, student debt or otherwise, is usually counted as income and is taxable. The administration arranged for student loan forgiveness not to be counted as taxable income for qualified government and nonprofit workers. The original loan forgiveness program capped repayments at 10% of a borrower’s discretionary income. Biden’s DOE slashed payment to 5% of discretionary income. And just announced in DOEs automatic payment relief for borrowers, “highly likely to default in two years.”

Initially, administration officials estimated that these complicated changes, along with others, would cost the federal budget $138 billion. However, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimated a different figure by accounting for the inevitable behavioral effects of these cuts. They estimated the cost to be $276 billion. Later, by better calculating the real number of borrowers that would take advantage of these loan forgiveness contrivances, the Penn Wharton Federal Budget Model estimates the actual cost at $471 billion.

Aside from the obvious unfairness that student loan forgiveness creates for those who have paid off their student loans, the eventual cost to the taxpayer will be significant and add to the spiraling federal debt. That is a big price to pay to gather votes in November and the cost increases further when DOE personnel take time away from their mandated functions to work on strategies to insure votes.

Michael A. MacDowell is President Emeritus of Misericordia University where he occasionally taught economics.