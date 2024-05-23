🔊 Listen to this

Some might consider it an honor to have the president of the United States of America serve as their commencement speaker, but I would rather not have my graduation overshadowed by a campaign pit stop.

That’s exactly what happened at Morehouse College on Sunday.

One week before President Joe Biden delivered his address to graduating seniors, David Thomas, president of the historic Black college, was asked what he hoped students would take from it.

The question seemed crucial because students and faculty protested the college’s decision to invite Biden to speak and give him an honorary degree.

“I hope they walk away understanding the importance of Morehouse in the world,” Thomas told NPR. “There are thousands of colleges, universities in this country. And Morehouse is the place where the president decided to come and give what may be the most important speech of his presidency.”

Considering Morehouse’s storied legacy, I doubt students needed a co-sign from POTUS to grasp its importance.

Still, Thomas was adamant and also dismissed the backlash as “two protests, neither of which drew more than 100 people.” However, he was concerned enough to declare that he would shut down commencement ceremonies “on the spot” if there was a disruption during Biden’s remarks.

What should have been a celebratory moment for the Class of 2024 was overshadowed by the president, his disconnection with young Black voters and his pandering to win them over. His re-election campaign should be concerned with the optics.

Before the president’s address, valedictorian DeAngelo “DJ” Fletcher said in his own speech, “It is my stance, as a Morehouse Man — nay, as a human being — to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”

To Biden’s credit, he stood and shook Fletcher’s hand after he finished his speech. In his own address, the president acknowledged that “what’s happening in Gaza, in Israel, is heartbreaking.” He also recognized the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and noted that he, too, has called for a ceasefire.

But video footage showed that as he took the stage to deliver the commencement address, the graduating class remained in their seats — while many of the Morehouse College alumni on the stage gave him a standing ovation.

Biden’s inability to move the young crowd made me question Thomas’ claim that his speech might be the most crucial of his presidency, but I suppose only time will tell. He delivered well-written remarks about faith, grief, manhood, and, yes, the frustrations of those sitting before him. How well those landed seemingly varied by age.

What stuck out to me the most, though, was the obvious campaigning portion of his speech, in which he told a crowd of Black people:

“It’s natural to wonder if the democracy you hear about actually works for you. What is democracy if Black men are killed on the street? What is democracy if a trail of broken promises leave the Black community behind? What is democracy if you have to be 10 times better to get a fair shot?”

Then, he proceeded to outline his list of accomplishments. As he did this, I thought of Cedric Richmond, a Morehouse alum and former senior adviser now working on Biden’s re-election campaign. In the days leading up to the ceremony, Richmond pushed back against those criticizing Biden and claimed that the president had “earned an honorary degree” from the historically Black college.

To justify it, Richmond cited many of the same things Biden repeated in his speech — his reduction of the child poverty rate, Black women garnering numerous judicial appointments, Black unemployment rates and so on. I don’t deny the Biden administration’s accomplishments, but this notion that he “earned” an honorary degree from Morehouse of all places speaks to the hubris and sense of entitlement this administration and its supporters continue to operate with.

As polls continue to show, Biden has a serious problem with young and minority voters. Much of this can be directly attributed to the lack of progress and urgency on issues that matter to them most. Those include the massive number of civilian deaths in Gaza, Biden’s lack of direct confrontation on the assault on voting rights, affirmative action and DEI, and his utter failure to pass any meaningful legislation that tackles police brutality.

Biden’s critics justifiably feel like he is not fighting as vigorously as he should, while his biggest apologists often deflect by discussing the greater threats posed by Donald Trump. It’s akin to criticism of Biden being so staunchly defensive about his stewardship of the economy, as opposed to addressing valid concerns people have about the cost of living and the housing crisis — which disproportionately affect Black people.

Throughout his commencement address, Biden drew tepid applause at best. As he concluded his speech, guests seated in the VIP section chanted “four more years.” Meanwhile, the students continued to sit silently. And as Biden was presented with his honorary degree, several graduates walked out.

Many of the older people in attendance may have been wowed by the most powerful person in the world gracing Morehouse’s campus, but it’s the reactions from students and select faculty members that should leave more of an impression on Biden’s team.

Young and Black voters are questioning whether to even show up on Election Day. There is no point in debating whether that sentiment is right or wrong. The most pressing issue is that it’s a reality. If Biden wants to save democracy, he should tailor his rhetoric and policies to better convince those so clearly still in doubt.

———

KeyWords:: BC-BIDEN-MOREHOUSE-COMMENTARY:BLO BC BIDEN MOREHOUSE COMMENTARY BLO

Michael Arceneaux writes about pop culture, politics, race, sexuality, religion, class and gender. He is the author of “I Don’t Want To Die Poor” and “I Can’t Date Jesus: Love, Sex, Family, Race, and Other Reasons I’ve Put My Faith in Beyoncé.”