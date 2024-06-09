🔊 Listen to this

Like so many “empty-nesters,” my wife and I love when our daughters, Caroline, who lives in Philadelphia, and Rachel, who lives in Harrisburg, come home to visit.

Last month, Mother’s Day weekend was extra special when both girls not only came to visit and celebrate Janet, but were able to stay over for the weekend. It was the first time in almost five years that both were sleeping over at the same time.

To say that the four of us enjoyed our time together would be an extreme understatement. We reminisced about our family traditions and memories, laughed at times until it hurt, and completely enjoyed our favorite foods. The “kids” even insisted that we toast marshmallows and cook some hot dogs over the fire pit.

While the conversations around the fire varied, one took a more serious tone than the others. We asked the girls how they envision their lives and families in 30 years when they are closer to our age now. Both have serious boyfriends and they can see themselves as wives, mothers, career professionals and favorite aunts to each other’s children. (Each of them expects that Janet and I will eventually move closer to them to be their on-call babysitters!)

We also discussed the rapidly changing world and what it will be like when their kids are in their mid to late 20s. Caroline talked about the potential impacts of new technology and artificial intelligence. What seemed like science fiction just a couple of decades ago is now becoming possible and transforming many, if not most, aspects of our lives. From self-driving cars and trucks, to robots performing surgery, to replacing hundreds of thousands of positions in the workforce, it is overwhelming and sometimes scary to imagine what the next decade will bring, let alone the next 30 years.

Despite the inevitable changes, the girls talked about what hasn’t changed over time and what will never change as long as there are people on this planet … the fundamental qualities and virtues that make us human. We have always needed and will always need social connection and relationships; kindness and compassion for each other and, especially, for those in need; respect, understanding and forgiveness; and, more than anything else, love.

Those were some deep thoughts around the fire pit and, of course, while others would have different opinions of what the world will need in 30 years, I enjoyed every minute of hearing how my daughters view the future and reflect on what is important to them.

Our wonderful conversation also reminded me of why I believe the work we do at the United Way of Wyoming Valley continues to be so important. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, our long-standing mission to help those in need and strengthen our community has not wavered. We recognize that no matter how much times change, the core needs of humanity remain constant. Every day, organizations like ours, along with our partner agencies, school districts, donors, volunteers, and countless others who care, demonstrate kindness, compassion, and generosity to ensure that as society evolves, we never lose sight of what matters most … people!

Progress isn’t just measured by technological change, but by genuinely advancing the well-being of others and striving to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to lead a happy, meaningful, and fulfilling life. That is truly what it means to LIVE UNITED and, for me, there could not have been a better time to hear your “kids” talk about caring for others than on Mother’s Day.

Bill Jones is president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.