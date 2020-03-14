Bill Jones: Buffet shows people of NEPA are a good investment

Warren Buffet certainly knows a good investment when he sees one. Mr. Buffet, of Omaha, Neb., is the iconic chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. He is considered to be one of the most successful investors in the world and, with a net worth of $89 billion, is believed to be the fourth wealthiest person on the planet.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Mr. Buffet wrote his annual letter to the Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. In it, he shined the spotlight on the City of Wilkes-Barre and highlighted the tremendous success of one of the many companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, GUARD Insurance.
GUARD Insurance, headquartered in Downtown Wilkes-Barre, was founded in the early 80s and was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 2012. Since then, the business has grown significantly. Today, they have more than 1,000 employees and 5,000 agents in locations all across the country. The company recently relocated from River Street to a much bigger building on Public Square and is already running out of space.
The tremendous growth and business success of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance over the past decade is certainly deserving of recognition and many of us were very excited that one of the wisest and greatest businessmen of all time so prominently featured our community and a company so important to our local economy.
Going beyond balance sheets and income statements, however, many of us would also like to applaud the leadership and all the good folks at Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance for also knowing good investments when they see them.
GUARD Insurance has a long history and an outstanding culture of taking its corporate social responsibilities very seriously. As such, they are very committed to the well-being of our community. The company and its employees volunteer for and support a large number of charitable activities and these investments in the community make our community stronger and life better for all of us.
At the United Way of Wyoming Valley, we are very fortunate to have the strong support of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance. Not only is the company and its employees generous, they are also great volunteers and several members of their leadership team serve on critically important committees for us. In fact, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Carl Witkowski was the United Way’s board chair a few years ago and continues to co-chair our Strategic Planning efforts. It was through the work of this committee that led our organization to significantly change our model of service and focus on the critical and complex issues of childhood poverty in the Wyoming Valley.
Warren Buffet is a very smart man and knows a good investment when he sees one. We appreciate that he validated what many of us already knew … that the Greater Wilkes-Barre area and the hard-working people of this community are, and will always be, a good investment.
Supporting at-risk children and families is also a great investment. In time, these investments will change lives and strengthen our community. Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance and a number of other local companies as well as thousands of employees and individual donors throughout the Wyoming Valley recognize this as well. For this, the United Way of Wyoming Valley is very grateful.
To Mr. Buffet and our friends at GUARD Insurance … may your success continue and your investments that benefit communities and those in need continue to grow. Kudos and congratulations to all. Thank you for all you do for our organization and our community.
Bill Jones is President and CEO at United Way of Wyoming Valley. He can be reached at 829-6711 ext. 1230.