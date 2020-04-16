Their view: Legislators should support Wolf’s effort to fund CASA

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly created numerous challenges for the commonwealth. Citizens have lost their jobs, businesses have been shuttered, schools and daycare centers have been closed, and entire families have been confined to their homes.
Sadly these necessary efforts have put children in an increased position to be exposed to abuse and/or neglect.
In his 2020-2021 budget, Gov. Tom Wolf recognized a need not previously addressed by state government. Specifically, the governor has proposed using state resources to support Pennsylvania’s Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) – a program dedicated to promoting the best interest of abused or neglected children. Moreover, Pennsylvania is one of only three states in the nation that does not support its statewide CASA organization.
CASA recruits and trains volunteers that are appointed by Dependency Court judges. These volunteers assist the court in considering what is in the child’s best interest. CASA volunteers are appointed to work with one child to focus efforts on the child. The volunteer works as a team with other court and social agency personnel and gathers information from every person that touches the child’s life – biological parents, foster parents, teachers, counselors and others. Based on his or her efforts, the volunteer then provides the court a report with critical information on the child’s well-being, including recommendations as to how to address the child’s needs.
CASA is the perfect example of a private-public partnership. Children assigned a CASA volunteer are substantially less likely to spend time in long-term foster care and less likely to reenter the child welfare system. Less than 1% of children assigned a CASA volunteer re-entered the foster care system in 2018, as compared to 24.5% of the general foster care population. In other words, a child with a court-appointed CASA volunteer will leave the system and is less likely to return – thereby eliminating costs to the system and preserving public resources.
Unfortunately, even before the pandemic hit, the problems were severe. Simply stated, there are not nearly enough CASA volunteers or programs to work on behalf of our state’s truly needy children. Existing programs only have the resources to serve 22% of children eligible for a CASA. In addition, only 21 local programs are serving just 27 of the state’s 67 counties. Therefore, the majority of counties in Pennsylvania do not have a program to provide abused or neglected children with a volunteer advocate program.
Gov. Tom Wolf has recognized the demonstrated success of the CASA network and the need for more programs and volunteers. His budget proposes $1.3 million to be used by CASA to implement new programs, upgrade existing programs, and train new volunteers. Pennsylvania has NEVER expended any monies for CASA, and the governor has recognized the vital role of CASA. At the end of the day, these dollars will dramatically increase and extend services to abused and neglected children in Pennsylvania.
The coronavirus pandemic will pass, and life will go on. What remains to be seen will be the impact that it has had on children, and ultimately the dependency court. For the upcoming strain on the system, CASA volunteers supported by financial aid from state government, represent the best option to address and alleviate that strain. The General Assembly should support this effective and efficient program in its final budget.
Jennifer DeBalko is the executive director of PA CASA and John Aciukewicz is the executive director of CASA of Luzerne County.