Their view: The power of hope

There are many delights and pleasures in life, but there are worries and troubles too. Worries can affect us so intensely, so appreciably that we instinctively know that life will never again be the same.

It has been a tough few months for all of us. We have experienced the death of loved ones. Sudden illnesses are tearing families apart. The unemployment rate is soaring and businesses are closing around us. We are facing the uncertainty of tomorrow. We are facing all sorts of hardships.

And the truth is, the sadness in our own lives, in our city, and in our world can indeed feel quite overwhelming, scary and can even paralyze us. In these bleakest times, so many of us feel as though we are barely hanging on by a thread.

Even when there is no guarantee of a better tomorrow, we continue to wake up each morning. Think about our history as a nation, time and time again, we persevere. We continue to live our lives. Somehow from deep within, we have held on tight to the courage to get up each day and move onward. We continue to have hope. Because that is what we do.

Hope has the power to make you do the impossible.

We typically think of hope, as a feeling that something anticipated is likely to happen. Unlike a wish or a desire, hope implies expectation of obtaining what is expected. In Hebrew, hope is the word tikvah. In Greek mythology, Elpis is the personification and spirit of hope. In Italian, it is Speranza and in German the translation for hope is hoffe or hoffnung. So, no matter in what language, hope is a powerful force and probably the most important factor when it comes to overcoming life’s biggest challenges. Without it, everything is lost.

While it’s hard to be optimistic during difficult times, think of it as your only weapon, use it to fight and you’ll eventually find your way out. Don’t just sit there waiting for the worst to happen because there’s always one more thing that you can do. You just haven’t thought about it yet.

Some people are more optimistic and hopeful by nature, but even they need a little reassurance, every now and then, that things will get better. Stay involved; volunteer your time to help others in need. Offer encouragement to strangers, make virtual contacts with those folks who are confined to their homes and let the first responders know how grateful we are for their devoted service.

When you hope, things are more likely to turn out the way you want them to. Why? Because you’re willing to do everything it takes to make it happen. Hope is that thread that we continue to hold onto during the gloomiest moments in our own lives, and in our world. It is the common thread that we hold onto ever so tightly when nothing is promised, nothing is guaranteed.

All of humanity is based upon the notions of what could be, focusing on the future rather than the present. Rarely is anyone truly, wholly satisfied with the life they are living, preferring to think of the time to come as an ideal place where their aspirations can be fulfilled.

Hope is the belief that everything will work out, especially when it seems otherwise. It helps you stay calm and peaceful when something less than desirable emerges. Hope believes you will get through it. Hope remembers the times you made it through. Hope teams with faith and believes in the impossible.

So no matter what you are going through, know that you are not alone.

Gary Bernstein currently serves as chief executive officer of the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania. Bernstein has proudly authored a textbook titled, The Fundamentals of Sports Marketing with Sagamore Publishing and Nonprofit Sport and Recreation Programs: Principles and Practices of Leadership and Management by Sentia Publishers. Gary is a frequent contributor to OnSite Fitness Magazine. For more information, contact Gary Bernstein at 757-667-0293 or [email protected]