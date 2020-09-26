Sara Peperno Gorgone: Don’t miss the non-event of the season

2020 continues to make us think outside the box and do things a little differently at Northeast Sight Services. Around the end of September, every year, we would normally be preparing for our annual awards dinner, which took up most of our time in preparing the seating chart, writing the scripts, and most importantly deciding what to wear – among many, many other small details of the night.
And you guessed it! We can’t do that this year. Gathering together is just not going to be possible. But the programs and services at Northeast Sight Services must go on – because the needs of the blind and visually impaired in our local community have certainly not decreased.
That’s why we’re giving you the opportunity to celebrate and support from home through our No Show Awards Dinner. What is sure to be the non-event event of the season!
No babysitter for the night? No problem. Nothing new to wear? You don’t have to worry about it. Not a fan of small talk? No worries this year. You don’t have to go anywhere!
Of course, we’ll miss seeing you all in person, along with the fantastic dinner stations, the witty banter from Rabbi Kaplan, and all of the other wonderful memorable moments that the evening brings.
But we want you to still have a great night when you support our organization and this event. With a ticket purchase, you will receive a gift certificate for a pizza from Sabatini’s and beer from Susquehanna Brewing Company. The beauty is – you can enjoy this from the comfort of your own home, whenever you choose.
The same thing goes for our auction this year. Anyone who has been to our annual awards event knows that this is one of the most fun portions of the night. The room is filled with nearly a hundred different items for auction – restaurant gift cards, wine baskets, spa treatments, trips, home decor, jewelry – the list goes on and on.
Instead of paper and pen bidding, the auction is online this year! All of our traditional items will be up for grabs, along with many new exciting additions. The auction will go live on Oct. 29 and will run through the weekend, giving you the chance to be the highest bidder!
We’ve made it as easy as possible to (not) attend our No Show Awards Dinner this year – just go online to our website at www.northeastsight.org and check out how to buy tickets, sponsor and information on when our online auction goes live.
Your support means so much. You can use that dress rental fee of $75 to screen the vision of eight children for potential sight threatening issues. Why not spend the $50 you would pay for a babysitter that night on an adaptive aids packet for someone new to vision loss. And how amazing would you feel if you used the $30 that you saved on an Uber to support a Virtual Client Support Group.
We may not see you this year – but your contribution to Northeast Sight Services truly means more than ever!
Sara Peperno Gorgone is the