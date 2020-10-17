🔊 Listen to this

As most supporters of the United Way of Wyoming Valley know, the United Way’s 2020 Annual Campaign has begun.

It has been a very strange year and, due to the pandemic, the campaign did not begin in its usual style with a large kickoff event. Instead, it began with a simple media announcement, and we asked donors and members of the community to consider the increased human service needs and, if possible, to please be supportive.

Of course, it is far too early to get a sense of what the campaign results will be. Given the environment and the economic downturn, we have been expecting and bracing for a challenging year.

A few weeks ago, however, our campaign chair, Attorney Paul Rushton of Rosenn, Jenkins and Greenwald, called me with some surprisingly positive news. The next day, he emailed with more encouraging news. By the third day, I was really looking forward to hearing from him again!

What is becoming obvious is that although many businesses and individual donors have been impacted by the pandemic, there are still a good number who have the ability and willingness to help others in the community. Many have recognized the needs of those less fortunate and want to help. Some existing donors are increasing their gifts and others are committing to help for the first time.

Again, we are still in the very beginning of the campaign cycle, but I am inspired, encouraged, and most of all grateful for these early responses. Gifts to the campaign do not have to be large to be meaningful. In Paul’s words, “Home runs might be hard to come by these days, but if we hit a lot of singles, we can still score a lot of runs.”

Given that the World Series is right around the corner, I appreciate Paul’s analogy. While it doesn’t get more profound and poetic than a good baseball reference, I am reminded of the very familiar words of the late Leo Buscaglia, the best-selling American author and professor who frequently wrote and spoke on the topics of relationships and love. Buscaglia once said, “Too often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment or the smallest act of caring, all of which have the potential to turn a life around.”

The United Way of Wyoming Valley is and has always been focused on children, families and those in need in our community. We are working to turn lives around. With COVID-19, the need has significantly increased and children and families, especially those living in poverty, need help. If issues like hunger, paying the rent, maintaining health insurance, car payments and maintenance, helping children succeed in school, etc., were concerns before COVID, imagine those concerns now.

The United Way is seeking your kindness and help. As Leo Buscaglia suggested, even the simplest and smallest acts of caring can make a meaningful difference. We all have the potential to turn a life around. Please do not underestimate the power of a small gift or a small increase in what is a very challenging year for those in need.

If you can, please consider a gift to the United Way. To us, your support is as good as a home run. Thank you for caring.