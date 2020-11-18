🔊 Listen to this

America is long overdue for a serious conversation about disenfranchised voters.

But let’s be clear. There is a big difference between voter fraud and voter suppression. Voter fraud is fake. Voter suppression is real.

The people who poured into the streets of Washington, D.C., Saturday to protest the election they say was stolen from Donald Trump are reacting to a fantasy based on lies. Voter fraud is a myth created by Republicans who refuse to accept defeat.

The reason no one can come up with legitimate cases of widespread voter fraud is because they do not exist. Such theories have been debunked in studies by several academic institutions, including the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University and Arizona State University.

Purging names from the rolls, denying people access to ballots and forcing voters to wait in line for hours, however — that’s real. It is designed to dilute the vote of Black and brown people. It is deliberate and systemic.

No election is perfect. So sure, a few illegalities might have occurred at one polling place or another this time, but certainly not enough to overturn the election.

Overall, the November election was one of the smoothest ever across the country, according the Election Assistance Commission, a bipartisan agency charged with ensuring secure and accurate elections.

The reason, the agency said, is because 107 million people voted early, either in person or by mail. That helped take the pressure off the polling places, resulting in fewer opportunities for things to go wrong.

It’s laughable to hear Republicans complain about being disenfranchised. They’ve been disenfranchising Black voters for decades, either by directly setting up barriers or refusing to address voting issues that have long been known.

The push to throw out mail-in ballots they deem as “illegal” is the GOP’s latest attempt at voter suppression. If Trump were to prevail, millions of Black voters in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee and Detroit would be disenfranchised.

Let’s talk about what real disenfranchisement looks like.

In the aftermath of the 2000 presidential election, the U. S. Commission on Civil Rights set out to bring the long-standing disenfranchisement issue to light and address it on a national scale.

During three days of hearings across Florida, the commission collected more than 30 hours of testimony from more than 100 witnesses under oath and reviewed more than 118,000 pages of documents. These accounts are from those documents.

Black people were turned away at the polls for various reasons in 2000. One poll worker said his precinct workers turned away 30 to 50 potential voters because they could not get through to the supervisor of elections on the phone to confirm their eligibility.

Haitian Americans, who spoke limited English, said they were not given proper voting instructions. Others said their names were wrongly removed from the voting rolls.

Voters who requested absentee ballots never received them. Some were denied ballots at their polling places because the election records incorrectly indicated that they had been sent absentee ballots. And some voters said they received absentee ballots even though they never requested them.

Some said they arrived at their designated polling place only to discover their precincts were no longer being used or had moved to another location without notice. In other instances, voters who had been standing in line to vote at their precincts prior to closing were told that they could not vote because the poll was closed.

In addition, thousands of voters who had registered at motor vehicle licensing offices were not on the rolls when they came to vote. The commission also heard from several voters who saw Florida Highway Patrol troopers in and around polling places, while other troopers conducted an unauthorized vehicle checkpoint within a few miles of a polling place in a predominantly African American neighborhood.

After years of complaining about being denied their constitutional rights, Black voters finally were being heard. The following incidents are from the transcripts.

Cathy Jackson registered to vote in Broward County in 1996, after moving there from Miami-Dade County. When she arrived at her precinct, poll workers said that her name was not on the list and told her to go back to her old precinct in Miami-Dade. She went there, and they told her to go back to Broward.

When she returned to Broward, she was told again that she could not vote. However, she noticed that an elderly white man whose name also wasn’t on the rolls was allowed to fill out an affidavit and vote. She asked if she could do the same, and they told her no. She was never allowed to cast her ballot.

When Lavonna Lewis, a first-time voter, arrived at her polling place, a white poll worker standing outside told her that the poll was closed. As she turned to leave, the poll worker allowed a white man to walk in and get in line to vote.

Felix Boyle described his polling place in Miami-Dade as a “medieval labyrinth.” There were “sulfuric odors from standing water, orange cones, barriers, deep pits, broken concrete. It was a real problem getting there.” As a result, he said, the polling place was “deserted” on Election Day.

The commission concluded that there were problems in nine of the 10 counties with the highest percentages of African Americans. These problems, the commission said, were “serious and not isolated.”

“In many cases, they were foreseeable and should have been prevented,” the commission said. “The failure to do so resulted in an extraordinarily high and inexcusable level of disenfranchisement, with a significantly disproportionate impact on African American voters.”

The NAACP filed a lawsuit against the Florida secretary of state’s office, alleging violation of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Unlike Trump, however, the NAACP wasn’t trying to overturn the election. It was seeking remedies for voter suppression.

To this day, Republicans are still trying to perfect it.