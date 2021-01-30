🔊 Listen to this

For good reason, most of us have been looking forward to 2021. On so many fronts, 2020 has been a very turbulent year and most of us are glad it is now in our rear view mirror.

January marks the start of my 10th year as president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley. When I first met the staff of the United Way in January 2012, I was given a brief outline of the organization’s history and immediately recognized that 2021 was going to be a milestone year for our United Way. So, for nine years, long before COVID-19, I have been looking forward to 2021 … the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Community Welfare Federation, the forerunner of what we know today as the United Way of Wyoming Valley.

For the past several months, I have been doing a great deal of research on the history of the United Way in the Wyoming Valley, and I am both inspired by the vision and hard work of those who created and sustained the organization over time, and humbled to be part of a such a long history of service to our community.

While the plans to celebrate the Centennial are pending due to the pandemic, as the year goes on I will look to discuss our truly interesting history and the organization’s work over the past 100 years. I often wonder and reflect on what the organizational leaders and community volunteers must have felt during the times of challenge like the depression, wars, floods, periods of high unemployment, etc. I can’t imagine it was much different than what we experienced this past year.

As much as I appreciate and want to celebrate our history, what is even more critical, of course, is our future. Since 2014 when the United Way’s model changed to address the very pressing issues of childhood poverty in the Wyoming Valley, we knew that would be a long term focus of the organization. Generational poverty cannot be solved in a funding cycle or two.

What no one saw coming was COVID-19. As a result, 2020 has been a devastating blow to many families and we are especially concerned about the long-term implications for at-risk children, especially school age kids.

The abrupt ending of last school year and the uncertainties of this year have been very chaotic and disruptive. Learning time for most kids has been reduced and this will not only impact academic achievement but has led to more social isolation, stress and mental health issues. Many are falling way behind where they typically should be.

The children who have been most affected are the ones from families who have the least amount of resources to adjust to the crisis. Education experts have called the situation “catastrophic” for low-income and at-risk kids, and it is predicted that families, schools and communities will need to work with an entire generation of students to help them catch up academically and deal with the mental and emotional health issues that have resulted.

All of this to say that in 2021 and beyond, the United Way of Wyoming Valley may be more relevant and needed than it has ever been. We are certainly looking forward to celebrating our past in this Centennial year, but, more importantly, we are looking forward to our second century of service.

I truly believe our most important work is ahead of us.