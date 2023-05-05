🔊 Listen to this

Pocono Mountains golf offers players plenty of choices when it comes to scenic mountain fairways. Roughly two hours’ driving distance from major East Coast hubs like Philadelphia and New York, the Poconos region of Pennsylvania has attracted generations of golfers, and many historic Pocono golf courses were designed by legendary golden age golf architects.

Enjoy stunning views of our pristine lakes, rivers, and rolling hills as you take on challenging, championship holes or book a golf lesson with a pro to hone your skills. Over two dozen different public, private, and semi-private Pocono golf resorts, clubs, and courses are spread throughout the region. From afternoon tee times to Pocono stay and play golf packages to savings that span multiple locations and visits, read on to discover a guide to the best golf courses in the Poconos.

Pocono Golf Resorts

Golf in the Poconos dates back over two centuries, and there are a wide variety of iconic resorts in the area with incredible golf courses right on the property. Plan an overnight golf escape to give yourself more time out on the course and more time to enjoy other great amenities available at your resort.

The Country Club at Woodloch Springs

Recognized by national publications including GOLF Magazine and Golf Digest, The Country Club at Woodloch Springs features 18 holes of par 72 golf, spread across 6,579 yards of forest, wetlands, and meadows. The signature 14th hole challenges players to a 220-yard carry over “Hells Gate Gorge.” Spend some time at the 16-acre practice facility or sign up for an afternoon of instruction at the Woodloch Golf Performance Academy. After a day in the fresh air, enjoy a meal at the The Grille Room Restaurant which overlooks the golf course, head to the spa at The Lodge at Woodloch, or savor the great family activities that Woodloch Resort is known for. The Country Club at Woodloch Springs and Woodloch Resort are also a beautiful backdrop for weddings!

Mount Airy Golf Club

Take on “the best 18 holes in golf” and experience legendary holes from championship courses across the U.S. all in one afternoon. The Mount Airy Golf Club was designed by golf architect Hal Purdy, who reimagined famous elements from courses like Pebble Beach Golf Links and Augusta National, incorporating them into the 6,500 yards of beautiful fairways at Mount Airy. Test your skills with numerous ponds, streams, and elevation changes, plus get a casino credit with your tee time purchase.

Pocono Hills Golf Course

Pocono Mountains Villas in East Stroudsburg offers play for all levels of golfers at their 18-hole, par 71 Pocono Hills Golf Course. Discover beautiful views and great course conditions as you putt, swing, and drive your way through this mountain fairway. Dine in or get food and beer takeout for golfers at The Warehouse Tavern & Grill. The Villas also boast a host of year-round activities for all ages plus a great central location close to many popular Pocono attractions.

The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

Golf greats like Sam Snead, Arnold Palmer, and Lawson Little all played the historic course at The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, and both the 1938 PGA Championship and the 1967 NCAA Championship were hosted here. The first-ever design of renowned golf architect A.W. Tillinghast, the majority of holes on this primarily-flat course are located on an island in the middle of the Delaware River. Tee-to-green irrigation keeps the conditions in top shape. The Shawnee Inn offers a wide variety of amenities from spa services to multiple restaurants on site, including the ShawneeCraft Brewing Company.

Skytop Lodge Golf Course

Magnificent Skytop Lodge features an award-winning, 6,656-yard golf course on its spectacular mountaintop grounds. With a 4.5-star rating from Golf Digest, the fairways offer a great balance of challenging elements and pleasant play, ideal for all skill levels. Golf is just one of the ways to get outdoors and enjoy the 5,500 acres of natural beauty at Skytop Lodge, and the luxurious accommodations are sure to provide a good night’s rest before a new day of adventure and great Poconos golf.

Split Rock Golf Club

Located on beautiful Lake Harmony, Split Rock Resort is known for family vacations, but its 27-hole golf course is one of the property’s best-kept secrets. Take on memorable water hazards and undulating natural terrain on the 7,150-yard North Course, supplemented by the South nine. Sign up for clinics or private lessons with a PGA pro. Memberships are also available, offering tournaments and league play. Watch the sun sink below the horizon after a great day of golf at the Sunset Green Restaurant & Bar.

Public Golf Courses in the Poconos

Country Club of the Poconos Municipal Golf Course

Owned by Middle Smithfield Township, Country Club of the Poconos offers affordable rates, great conditioning, and picturesque scenery for a fantastic golfing experience. This par 70 course stretches 5,902 yards and is open to the public. Make use of all the clubs in your bag to tackle the risk-reward holes, challenging wetlands, and narrow fairways.

Hideaway Hills Golf Club

As its name suggests, Hideaway Hills Golf Club is a peaceful golfing haven tucked away in the hills between Stroudsburg and Jim Thorpe. Enjoy fantastic elevation changes, four lakes, and over 60 sand traps at this par 72, 6,933-yard course. With a pro shop, putting green, 2-tiered turf driving range and chipping green, you’ll find everything a golfer could need. The scenery also makes Hideaway Hills Golf Club a beautiful venue for weddings.

The Golf Course at Paupack Hills

Offering public tee times as well as golf memberships, The Golf Course at Paupack Hills overlooks sprawling Lake Wallenpaupack, and many of the holes boast beautiful views of the water. Designed by Tom Fazio, the par 71, 18-hole course provides a new challenge at each turn, with 48 strategically-placed bunkers. Four sets of tee boxes ensure a great round of golf for players of all skill levels.

Jack Frost National Golf Club

The wooded valleys and undulating greens of the Poconos were made for great golf, and Jack Frost National Golf Club takes full advantage of the natural contours of the landscape in the layout of its 7,200-yard course. Designed by Terry Lagree, the wide fairways offer easily-identified target areas and few uneven lies. Try out the three-tee Kentucky Blue Grass full driving range with fairway bunker in the practice facility, open all season long.

Pocono Manor Golf Course

Building on a long and proud history, Pocono Manor Golf Course offers old-school golf and an expansive layout. Celebrated golf architects Donald Ross and William Flynn both left their mark on the course, which first opened in 1912. The unique fairways are kept in great condition and include quirky par-3 holes that keep golfers on their toes.

Private Golf Courses in the Poconos

Buck Hill Golf Club

Open to members only, the course at Buck Hill Golf Club dates back to 1907, designed by first PGA president and golf architect Robert White. Donald Ross later integrated 18 additional holes, with varied challenges and stunning mountain vistas. The Buck Hill Falls property encompasses a total of 4,500 acres with a tennis center, outdoor swimming pool, bowling greens, and miles of nature hikes.

Pocono Farms Country Club Association

This family-oriented, private facility is located in Tobyhanna, not far from Scranton. Pocono Farms Country Club Association offers weekly, social, corporate, and premium memberships. The championship course at Pocono Farms was designed by Art Wall Jr., featuring well-manicured and deeply-contoured greens that challenge players to stay on the same level as the flag. Yearly club events, tournaments, and junior and adult golf clinics provide a great experience for all.

Pocono Golf Packages

Whether you can’t wait to get out on the green as soon as the weather warms up in the spring, or you look forward to hitting in the midst of the flaming fall foliage, Pocono golf courses offer a variety of golf packages throughout the season. Skytop Lodge is running the Unlimited Golf Package this year, which includes AAA Four Diamond accommodations, delicious daily breakfast, unlimited golf and cart, and range balls. You can also reach out to book a customized golf package that’s tailored to your group and needs.

If you’d like to experience multiple different courses at a discount, be sure to take a look at our Golf-A-Round Card. Lock in savings at five different courses throughout the area: read our blog for a full breakdown of participating locations as well as terms and conditions.

Experience the legacy of great golf in the Pocono Mountains! Find a place to stay during your Pocono golf getaway and discover fantastic local dining and even more things to do. See you in the Poconos!