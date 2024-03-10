6. Lake House at Lake Russell Maple at Bentlers Farm

With space for 12 guests, the Lake House at Lake Russell Maple at Bentlers Farm lets guests experience all the scenic beauty of Poconos farm life in the midst of rustic luxury. Spread out in the library, office, and wraparound deck or cook up some pancakes in the chef style kitchen. Forgot the maple syrup? Grab a freshly-tapped bottle when you take a tour of Pocono Mountain Maple . Now is the perfect time to visit as Northeastern Pennsylvania Maple Producers will be hosting a Maple Open House on Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17, 2024!