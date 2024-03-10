Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Move in for a weekend, a week or longer! Bring your laptop and work remotely from a secluded bungalow or chalet or take some of that unused vacation time and treat yourself to a much-needed retreat from reality. Pocono family cabin rentals are perfect for reconnecting with loved ones, while couples cottages are ideal for rekindling your romance. Scroll down to discover year-round and seasonal cabin rentals in Poconos for groups of all sizes.
1. Cabins-4-Rent
Kick back in your own private hot tub surrounded by peaceful pines. The beautiful accommodations at Cabins-4-Rent give you a secluded retreat that’s not far from major area attractions. Located just five miles from Blue Mountain Resort , this is an ideal ski cabin! Return from a day of outdoor adventure in the Poconos to enjoy your rustic but chic interior with antler chandeliers and lanterns hung from the rafters.
CABINS-4-RENT
Premium Pocono Mountains cabin rentals! Woodland cabins surrounded by nature. Amenities include…
2. Countryside Cottages
Discover Pocono cabin rentals for families at Countryside Cottages in Bartonsville. Choose your favorite from ten different deluxe, rustic cabins, each featuring two to six bedrooms. Enjoy the murmur of nearby Pocono Creek from a table on your covered outdoor patio, kick back by the fireplace, then fall asleep in a timbered balcony dorm. The property features an outdoor pool, a recreation room, and tons of nearby attractions. Hike to nearby waterfalls or take a drive to explore our charming small towns, then return to your own cozy home away from home.
COUNTRYSIDE COTTAGES
Two to six-bedroom deluxe rustic cottages with fireplaces in a picturesque setting along Pocono…
3. The Grand Woodland Villas
One of the newest additions to the line-up of Pocono family resorts cabins, the stunning Grand Woodland Villas are part of beautiful Great Wolf Lodge in Scotrun. Featuring spaces curated by celebrity designer Nate Berkus, these luxurious retreats sleep up to 10 guests, and you can even link up adjoining villas for a multi-unit stay for bigger groups. You’ll have access to premium services, elevated amenities, and exclusive events plus all the fun of Great Wolf Lodge’s incredible experiences including access to their impressive indoor water park.
THE GRAND WOODLAND VILLAS
The Grand Woodland Villas offer a spacious private retreat to elevate your getaway. Great Wolf…
4. HolidayKeepers
Whether you’d like a tranquil lake house where you can relax on the deck with your morning cup of coffee or a palatial chalet perfect for parties with a few dozen friends, HolidayKeepers has options for every cabin lover. Their spacious vacation rental properties are located in popular spots throughout the region, from Lake Harmony to Lake Wallenpaupack to Tobyhanna and include lavish amenities like private pools, hot tubs, theatre and gaming rooms and more.
HOLIDAYKEEPERS
Find short-term rentals with spacious accommodations and exclusive amenities at HolidayKeepers…
5. Lakeside Cabins
Just steps away from popular Lake Wallenpaupack, the 16 charming cottages that are part of Lakeside Cabins are operated by Davis R. Chant Real Estate Inc. have been recently renovated. Take advantage of affordable deals, with custom discounts available for longer stays and multiple cabins. Rent a dock slip for the duration of your stay and spend all your time out on the water or bring along your pet!
LAKESIDE CABINS
The Lakeside Cabins are nestled in a natural woodland setting on Route 507 in Tafton PA at Lake…
6. Lake House at Lake Russell Maple at Bentlers Farm
With space for 12 guests, the Lake House at Lake Russell Maple at Bentlers Farm lets guests experience all the scenic beauty of Poconos farm life in the midst of rustic luxury. Spread out in the library, office, and wraparound deck or cook up some pancakes in the chef style kitchen. Forgot the maple syrup? Grab a freshly-tapped bottle when you take a tour of Pocono Mountain Maple . Now is the perfect time to visit as Northeastern Pennsylvania Maple Producers will be hosting a Maple Open House on Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17, 2024!
LAKE HOUSE AT LAKE RUSSELL MAPLE AT BENTLERS FARM
Take a break and enjoy breathtaking lakeside scenery. The main Lake House is newly renovated and can…
7. Mountain Springs Lake Resort
Find the perfect mix of rustic and modern in the cabins at Mountain Springs Lake Resort . Listen to the wind sighing through the trees in their peaceful and secluded vintage woodland cabins which feature two to three bedrooms. Luxurious suites for couples and historic cabins are also available. Guests can enjoy nature trails, stargazing, and private lake access.
MOUNTAIN SPRINGS LAKE RESORT
Do everything or do nothing at all. You set the pace. Nestled in over 325 private woodland acres…
8. Pine Hill Lodge
If you’re looking for a farmhouse cottage on a grand scale, take a look at the historic, redesigned Pine Hill Lodge . Spend a lazy afternoon with a book on the wraparound porch, take a bubble bath in the clawfoot tub, play a round of pool in the games room, or roast marshmallows over the fire pit out back. A dream location for a big family reunion, Pine Hill Lodge features parking for up to 10 cars, a fully-equipped kitchen with two ovens and two side-by-side fridge and freezers, and two large dining rooms.
PINE HILL LODGE
Welcome to Pine Hill Lodge, a fully restored and professionally designed modern farmhouse. Dating…
9. Roundstone Camping Resort
Campsites aren’t the only accommodations you’ll find on the 400 acres at Roundstone Camping Resort . Guest can book their log cabins year-round, with discounted rates available, weather permitting, from December to March. These cabins are for outdoorsmen and nature lovers looking for a simple, pared-down, frontier experience: amenities include microwave, mini fridge, coffee maker, and electric fireplace, but the cabins do not have indoor plumbing; an outdoor private shower and portable restrooms are available outside.
ROUNDSTONE CAMPING RESORT
RoundStone Camping Resort offers rustic log cabins and primitive tent sites tucked away on nearly…
10. Split Creek Preserve & Resort
As you pull up to Split Creek Preserve & Resort , you’ll find cheerfully-painted cabins perched beside tranquil ponds, surrounded by a backdrop of majestic trees. Big groups can reserve The Corner at St. Luke’s, a renovated historic country church which can sleep up to eight guests, while the smaller, bright and airy cottages are ideal for romantic retreats or a solo trip. Use of the canoes and kayaks, hiking trails and protected trout stream are also included with your stay.
SPLIT CREEK PRESERVE & RESORT
Explore the tranquility while staying in private lodging at one of the newly-built cottages. Split…