1. Get the Best Deals and Budget-Friendly Rates.

Who doesn’t love a good discount? When you visit the Pocono Mountains in the middle of the week, you’ll find affordable offers not only on lodging but also on all-inclusive deals, tours, and tickets. Properties like East Shore Lodging on Lake Wallenpaupack offer packages that include boat rentals in the warmer months and ski lift tickets in the winter.

The Enchanted Evenings midweek offer at the French Manor Inn and Spa provides luxury for less: extras like Champagne and chocolates will be waiting in your room, with afternoon tea and a nightly dinner voucher towards gourmet candlelit dinners also included.