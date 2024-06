There are 93 days of summer vacation, and they’re all up ahead of you, waiting to be enjoyed! Don’t let the summer pass you by without celebrating in style in the Pocono Mountains. Whether it’s a weekend concert , an overnight stay to savor a food and wine tasting, a hunt for treasures at an arts and crafts festival , or a day at the county fair , there are plenty of different Pocono summer events to enjoy.

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the region’s calendar is packed with happenings for families, foodies, couples, outdoor adventurers, music lovers and more. Get a taste of the fun to come with the dozens of events highlighted below and don’t forget to browse the full calendar for even more upcoming excitement!