From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the region’s calendar is packed with happenings for families, foodies, couples, outdoor adventurers, music lovers and more. Get a taste of the fun to come with the dozens of events highlighted below and don’t forget to browse the full calendar for even more upcoming excitement!
May Events
Jim Thorpe 137th Birthday Celebration
Jim Thorpe, PA
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free!
Gather with the Jim Thorpe community on the town’s east side to celebrate their namesake, the legendary athlete Jim Thorpe. The festivities will start at the Memorial Monument and then follow the Olympian Torch Run to the Jim Thorpe Area High School Stadium for an opening ceremony, Native American Festival, lecture, vendors, and more.
Quiet Valley Annual Farm Animal Frolic
Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm
Date: Saturdays and Sundays, May 18-19, 25-26, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $18/person; $10/ages 3-12; free/under 3
Want to meet adorable baby bunnies, lambs, chicks, and piglets? Get to know the animals at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, including the workhorses Jenny and Judy. The Farm Frolic takes place over two weekends and is a fun outing for the whole family.
Taste of the Poconos: A Community Celebration
Carlton Drake Memorial Park
Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $20/person in advance; $25/day of event
This is the perfect opportunity to eat your way around the Poconos all in one afternoon. Sample offerings from food trucks, breweries, wineries, and other vendors. Head to Newfoundland’s Carlton Drake Memorial Park to take part in this celebration of community and food plus show your support for the Newfoundland Area Public Library.
Kalahari Food and Not Just Wine Festival
Kalahari Resorts & Conventions
Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024
Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $125/person; VIP: $175/person
A brand new culinary journey awaits at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Pocono Manor this year. The inaugural, one-day festival features incredible eats and drinks from the signature restaurants at the resort plus tasting from 50+ local and national beverage vendors. You won’t leave hungry!
Summerfest at Country Junction
Country Junction – World’s Largest General Store
Date: Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Check website.
Kick off your summer at Country Junction in Lehighton, PA. Take the kids for a fun Memorial Day Weekend outing to explore the petting zoo, carnival rides, gem mining, and fair food and drinks.
Red Wine and Brew Food Truck Festival
Mountain View Vineyard Winery
Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024
Time: noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free!
Savor the beautiful grounds of Mountain View Vineyard Winery outside of Stroudsburg as you sip on delicious wine, beer, or spirits, enjoy fun games, and browse the food trucks and craft vendors.
West End Fireman’s Festival
West End Fairgrounds
Date: Thursday through Saturday, May 30-June 1, 2024
Time: Varies
Cost: $10/parking
Looking for fireworks, food, and fun? You’ll find them all at the West End Fireman’s Festival. Bring your lawn chair and be sure to try the famous chicken BBQ. The festival benefits four different local fire companies.
Wally Wine Fest
Silver Birches Resort
Date: Friday through Sunday, May 31-June 2, 2024
Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $40/advance; $50/at the door (15 wine tasting tickets); VIP: $50/advance only (25 wine tasting tickets & early entry); $20/designated driver
Sip and sample delicious vintages on the shores of Lake Wallenpaupack! Gaze out over the water from scenic Silver Birches Resort as you browse over 100 domestic and international wines and enjoy the live music performances.
June Events
Pocono Pride Festival
Downtown Stroudsburg
Date: Sunday, June 2, 2024
Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free!
Celebrate Pride Month in Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg with live entertainment, food and craft vendors, local drag kings/queens and more.
Arts & Crafts Fair in Bingham Park
The Chamber of the Northern Poconos
Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free!
Nearly 100 artists and crafters from all over the country will be bringing their homemade wares to Hawley’s Bingham Park this summer. It’s the perfect time to grab distinctive gifts for friends, families or yourself!
Wayne County Creative Arts Council Summer Concert Series
Honesdale Central Park
Date: Mondays and Thursdays, June 10 – July 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Cost: Free!
Don’t miss the great lineup of local musicians who will be bringing their talents and tunes to Honesdale’s Central Park for a free midweek concert series this summer.
Milford Music Festival
Milford Presents
Date: Friday through Sunday, June 14-16, 2024
Time: Varies by day
Cost: Free!
Enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown Milford during their vibrant annual music festival. Take in the live entertainment, shopping, dining and fun throughout the streets.
29th Delaware River Sojourn
Delaware River
Date: Friday, June 14 to Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
This one-of-a-kind event is a must for paddlers! Follow the winding course of the Delaware River through New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey over nine days, journeying from the northern reaches of Pike County all the way down to Pennsbury Manor. Camping, meals, and educational programs are offered along the way, and participants can register for just a day or two or the full sojourn.
Juneteenth Freedom Festival
Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free!
Hosted by Sherman Theater and the African American Network of the Poconos, the Annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival to be held in Courthouse Square will feature information and networking, live music, entertainment, vendors and more.
Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Music & Arts Festival
Honesdale Central Park
Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Cost: Free!
Groove to the rhythm of live bands performing all day in downtown Honesdale. Visit the main stage in Central Park to watch Slam Allen, Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers, Steve Guyger, Paul Rishell & Annie Raines, and Roberta Faceplant.
33rd Annual Great Tastes of Pennsylvania Wine & Food Festival
Split Rock Resort
Date: Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23, 2024
Time: Noon to 5 p.m.
Cost: $35/adults; $60/adults two-day ticket; $15/designated driver
Spend the weekend sipping wines crafted right here in Pennsylvania. A wide variety of local wineries as well as food and craft vendors will be on had during this two-day outdoor festival.
Pocono Dragon Boat Race
Lake Wallenpaupack
Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024
Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free for spectators; $1,100/corporate or community team
An ancient Chinese tradition is making its way to Lake Wallenpaupack! Dragon Boat Racing is fun to watch and easy to learn! Each boat has a drummer beating time to keep the paddlers in unison, and a helmsperson in the stern to guide the boat. Cheer on the teams from the shore or ready your crew and sign up to race.
July Events
Fourth of July Fireworks
Various Locations
Date: Saturday, June 29 through Friday, July 5, 2024
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
From Camelbeach Waterpark to Skytop Lodge to Poconos Park , many different venues and towns will be hosting Independence Day fireworks this year. Check back on our blog in the middle of June for the most up-to-date information!
Wildflower Concert Series
Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary
Date: Saturdays, July 6 through August 17, 2024
Time: Call for showtimes
Cost: Call for pricing
The Wildflower Amphitheater at the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary in Honesdale provides an idyllic backdrop for this popular summer concert series which has been running for over 40 years. Don’t forget your lawn chair, blanket, and picnic supplies. Performances will be moved to the air-conditioned auditorium of the Wallenpaupack Area High School in case of rain or inclement weather.
Shawnee Riverfest
The Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort
Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024
Time: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free!
Don’t miss this free music festival featuring acts benefiting the community, the Pocono Mountains United Way, and Hope for Hanna Animal Rescue. Bring the whole family for a fun day along the shores of the Delaware River.
Invasion of Normandy
Skirmish Paintball
Date: Friday through Sunday, July 12-14, 2024
Time: Call for times
Cost: Visit website for pricing
This one-of-a-kind event could only happen at the largest paintball facility in the world. Thousands of players come to Skirmish Paintball to take part in the massive scenario games and to shop the largest selection of vendors in the paintball realm.
NASCAR Cup Series Race Weekend
Pocono Raceway
Date: Friday through Sunday, July 12-14, 2024
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Start your engines! “The Tricky Triangle” hosts a thrilling weekend of race car action with the return of the NASCAR Cup Series. From the excitement on the track to infield camping to the Fan Fair, there’s so much to see and do, plus kids ages 12 and under are free!
Honey & Blueberry Festival
Equestrian House
Date: Saturdays and Sundays, July 20-21, 27-28, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free; some activities require a small fee
Savor the sweetness of summer with pick-your-own blueberries and honey from local beehives. Bring the whole family for an educational tour of how local honey is “made,” an overview of Pennsylvania agriculture, and unlimited picking of your own wild blueberries. The blueberry bushes are in the “wild,” so visitors are advised to wear closed toe shoes/sneakers, bring a hat, sunscreen, and insect repellant.
August Events
162nd Annual Wayne County Fair
Wayne County Fairgrounds
Date: Friday, August 2 through Saturday, August 10, 2024
Time: Fairground: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Midway & Rides: Noon to 11 p.m.
Cost: $12/person (two years and up, includes most grandstand shows, free parking, and free rides)
With an abundance of food, entertainment, activities and rides for one price, the Wayne County Fair is sure to please everyone. See if you can experience it all!
Carbon County Fair
Carbon County Fairgrounds
Date: Monday through Saturday, August 5-10, 2024
Time: Weekdays: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday: 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: $7/day for everyone 6 years and older
From the baking contest to the quilt block contest to the tractor pulls, family fun awaits with agricultural displays, live entertainment, rides, and plenty of food.
The West End Fair
West End Fairgrounds
Date: Sunday through Saturday, August 18-24, 2024
Time: Fair opens at 2 p.m. daily
Cost: $7/person; free for children under 11
Since 1920, homemade and homegrown items have taken center stage at The West End Fair in Gilbert, PA. Try the rides and carnival games and food on the midway or check out the animals.
Greene Dreher Sterling Fair
GDS Fairgrounds
Date: Friday through Sunday, August 23 – September 1, 2024
Time: Varies
Cost: $8/person, additional fees apply to special features
For over one hundred years, the GDS Fair has incorporated agricultural lifestyle with live music, craft & food vendors plus classic rides. Experience the tradition for yourself!
Wally Lake Fest
Lake Wallenpaupack
Date: Friday through Sunday, August 23-25, 2024
Time: Varies
Cost: Varies
Soak in the last rays of summer sun and the beauty of Lake Wallenpaupack. Enjoy art exhibits, activity demos, food vendors, time out on the water and so much more.
Pocono State Craft Festival
Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm
Date: Saturday and Sunday, August 24-25, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $6/adult; free for children under 12
Artisans and craftsmen from across the country come to the Poconos for this premier event which has been an area staple for over 30 years. Enjoy distinctive crafts, demonstrations and music.
StroudFest
Sherman Theater
Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free!
Downtown Stroudsburg turns into one big outdoor part during this end-of-summer Labor Day weekend celebration. Stop at multiple stages throughout the town to see live musical performances, plus enjoy vendors booths and activity stations.
Start planning your Poconos getaway! Browse more upcoming festivals, find a place to stay, and explore even more fun things to do. Summer isn’t the only time our region’s calendar is packed with exciting gatherings. Check out annual events in the Poconos for even more trip inspiration.