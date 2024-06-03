Delaware River

Date: Friday, June 14 to Saturday, June 22, 2024

Time: Varies

Cost: Varies

This one-of-a-kind event is a must for paddlers! Follow the winding course of the Delaware River through New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey over nine days, journeying from the northern reaches of Pike County all the way down to Pennsbury Manor. Camping, meals, and educational programs are offered along the way, and participants can register for just a day or two or the full sojourn.