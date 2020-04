Should online pornography be banned? Most libertarians say no, because it would be an affront to free speech. Many conservatives say yes, since not to do so would be an affront to the common good. Both positions are compelling but medical research has established that pornography is a detriment to the individual and society. There are more than 40 studies showing the addictive nature of pornography and how viewers quickly go from comparatively mild to more extreme content.

