Home Special Sections Homes Books March 6 – 19 Special SectionsHomes BooksLuzerne Homes March 6 – 19 By Jamie Hartmann - March 6, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne Homes December 27, 2023 Luzerne Homes December 13, 2023 Program nearing to ID Luzerne County properties missing from tax rolls View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 47.9 ° F 50.1 ° 45.2 ° 96 % 1.4mph 100 % Wed 53 ° Thu 51 ° Fri 53 ° Sat 42 ° Sun 49 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content