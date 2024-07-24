Home Special Sections Homes Books July 24 – August 6 Special SectionsHomes BooksLuzerne Homes July 24 – August 6 By Jamie Hartmann - July 24, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR July 10 – 23 June 26 – July 9 May 29 – June 11 View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre scattered clouds enter location 67.7 ° F 70.1 ° 65.8 ° 94 % 1.7mph 37 % Wed 80 ° Thu 77 ° Fri 80 ° Sat 84 ° Sun 81 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content