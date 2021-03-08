🔊 Listen to this

There will be a limited number of tickets available to the general public for this weekend’s PIAA District 2 basketball championships at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena. All tickets are $8.The Box Office will be open for ticket sales on the following dates and times this week:

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Thursday and Friday: 1 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Saturday: 8:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

All tickets are general admission and will require spectators to sit in specially marked seats to comply with social distancing guidelines. Tickets will be valid for one individual game as sold, and spectators must exit the arena after each game for CDC recommended disinfecting. A new ticket must be purchased to attend each game.

One hour prior to the start of each game and up until 20 minutes into the start of that game, Mohegan Sun Arena will limit box office ticket sales and transactions to accommodate spectators attending that game only to assist with crowding around the box office area.

Everyone ages 2 and up will be required to wear a mask covering the face and nose when approaching the security checkpoints and upon entry to the venue. Spectators are asked to arrive at the venue with their group to be seated together.

Seating is first-come, first-served and cannot be reserved in advance. No more than four people will be permitted to sit together and will be seated in specially marked seats.

Masks must be worn at all times inside the venue with the exception of when consuming food or beverage.

Cashless transactions are encouraged at the concessions stands. Limited stands will be opened, but all opened stands accept credit cards. Hand sanitizing stations will be available at all entries and throughout the venue.

Spectators are asked to take their trash with them to the nearest trash receptacle and leave the venue at the direction of the venue staff. For more information on the policies and prohibited items, visit www.MoheganSunArenaPA.com/VenueShield.