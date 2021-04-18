🔊 Listen to this

Jenna Santuk allowed just three hits and one run in picking up a complete game victory as Holy Redeemer defeated North Pocono 3-1 in high school softball on Saturday.

Kendra Santuk went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

Savannah Slater clubbed a home run for North Pocono’s only run.

Tunkhannock 12, Nanticoke 1

Seniors Nicole Howell and Aubrey Parr led the Tigers past the Trojans in the final regular season home game.

Howell went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI, while Parr was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Central Columbia 5, Berwick 1

Mea Consentino pitched a four-hitter tolead Central Columbia past Berwick.

Berwick was led by EmilyNovicki, who had two hits and an RBI.

NANTICOKE`AB`R`H`RBI

Shotwell 2b`2`0`0`0

Keener`3`0`2`0

O. Nice cf`2`0`0`0

Brogan 3b`3`1`2`0

Brown 1b`3`0`1`0

Helfron lf`2`0`0`0

No. 24`1`0`0`0

Stratton rf`1`0`0`0

Nice p`2`0`1`1

Smith c`2`0`0`0

Totals`21`1`6`1

Tunkhannock`ab`R`H`RBI

McNeff 2b`3`1`1`0

Marabell c`3`1`2`2

Wood 1b`2`3`2`2

Iddings 1b`1`0`0`0

Howell lf`3`2`3`2

Schultz ss`4`2`1`2

Hannon p`3`0`1`1

Huff 3b`1`0`1`0

Parr rf`3`0`2`2

James cf`3`0`0`0

Kulsacavage cr`0`3`0`0

Totals`26`12`13`11

2B – Wood, Schultz, Howell.HR – Marabell.

Nanticoke`000`10`–1

Tunkhannock`442`2X`-12

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO`HR

Nice`4`13`12`10`5`1`1

Tunkhannock`EP`H`R`ER`BB`SO`HR

Hannon`5`6`1`1`0`13`0

Holy Redeemer 3, North Pocono 1

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`RBI

Akira Kopec`3`1`1`0

Lynzie Skoronski`3`0`0`0

Jemma Santuk`4`0`2`1

Liz Mendrzycki`4`0`0`0

Laren Whiteman`4`2`2`0

Bailey McDermott`3`0`0`0

Kendra Santuk`3`0`1`1

Kaylee Gryboski`3`0`0`0

Oliva Murray`1`0`0

Payton Parker`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`3`6`2

North Pocono`AB`R`H`RBI

Emily Blaine`3`0`1`0

Ainsley O’Donnell`3`0`0`0

Alexa Stevens`3`0`0`0

Savannah Slater`3`1`2`1

Madison Destefano`2`0`0`0

Lily Connor`3`0`0`0

Julie Schriver`3`0`0`0

Kylie Mastillo`2`0`0`0

Kaylee Whiteford`2`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`3`1

2B – Santuk, Kopec, Slater. HR – Slater.

Holy Redeemer`000`101`1`-3

North Pocono`010`000`0`-1

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Santuk`7`3`1`1`0`13

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Slater`7`6`3`2`3`6