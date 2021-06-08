🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. – Gabriela Terraccino threw her best junk– her drop curve, changeup, screwball. And not one pitch eluded the Haverford batters enough for a third strike.

The Hazleton Area junior pitcher learned that in states sometimes a good day on the mound isn’t quite enough.

Hazleton Area came on the short end of a pitchers’ duel in a 2-0 loss to Haverford on Monday in the PIAA Class 6A Softball first round playoffs. The Fords advance to face Spring-Ford in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

“We fought hard,” Terraccino said. “We didn’t give up, that’s for sure. These seniors put everything they had out on the field. They worked so hard, and I’m so proud of them.”

Neither the two-hour school bus ride, 90-degree heat or 127 pitches affected Haverford’s Emma Taylor. The Yale-bound pitcher struck out 11 batters and allowed just one base hit to earn the victory.

“(Taylor) was really good at keeping it low and away,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said. “When we adjusted to that, she came in on our hands a few times. Our discipline was down. We swung at some bad pitches.

“When you’re in this type of atmosphere, kids are anxious. They’re looking to drive the ball. I’ll never be disappointed with aggressiveness.”

Haverford scored both of its runs on back-to-back RBI doubles in the third inning. Shannon Gavigan ignited the Fords by drawing a two-out walk. Haley Greenwald found the left-center gap to drive in the first run of the game. Taylor helped her cause by sending a liner over the left fielder’s head to increase the lead.

The Cougars’ best opportunity came in the bottom of the third frame. Julia Mrochko hit the team’s lone single – a dribbler to the second baseman that could have arguably been scored an error – to reach with two outs. Mrochko stole second base, and Kelsie Peters reached on a bases-on-balls to bring the go-ahead run to the plate.

Gavigan made one of a handful of impressive defensive stops to end the threat. A Makenna Balay line drive up the middle deflected off Gavigan’s glove. The Fords’ second baseman picked up the loose ball and pitched it to second base for a head’s up fielder’s choice.

“Haverford is a good District 1 team,” Bertoni said. “Their pitcher was lights-out. She kept us off-balance. Gabby pitched well, but when you have one hit, it’s tough. It’s tough to generate runs.”

Haverford’s Haley Greenwald and Brooke McKeown finished with two hits apiece.

Terraccino allowed two earned runs and eight hits. She stranded seven runners on base.

PIAA SOFTBALL

Class 6A First Round

Haverford 2, Hazleton Area 0

Haverford`AB`R`H`BI

McKeown lf`4`0`2`0

Smiley ss`4`0`0`0

McCallum 3b`4`0`0`0

Gavigan 2b`2`1`0`0

Greenwald c`3`1`2`1

Taylor p`3`0`1`1

Cohen lf`3`0`2`0

Yocom rf`3`0`0`0

Stuck dp`3`0`1`0

Casadei 1b`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`2`8`2

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wolk cf`3`0`0`0

Mrochko ss`3`0`1`0

Peters c`2`0`0`0

Balay rf`2`0`0`0

Daniels 3b`2`0`0`0

Forsythe dp`2`0`0`0

Seiwell pr`0`0`0`0

Terraccino p`1`0`0`0

Mooney 1b`3`0`0`0

Gombeda lf` 4`0`0`0

Totals`26`0`1`0

Haverford`002`000`0`—`2

Hazleton`000`000`0`—`0

2B — Gavigan, McKeown, Taylor

Haverford`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Taylor (W)`7`1`0`0`3`11

Hazleton`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Terraccino (L)`7`8`2`2`1`0