The PIAA has set the sites for the quarterfinal state playoff games Thursday involving three Wyoming Valley Conference baseball teams and one WVC softball team.

District 2 Class 4A baseball champion Wyoming Area will play District 3 champion ELCO at 11 a.m. at DeSales University in Center Valley. The early start is due to ELCO having graduation Thursday night.

District 2 Class 3A baseball champion Lake-Lehman will play District 3 runner-up Trinity at 4:30 p.m. at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove.

District 2 Class A baseball champion MMI Prep will play District 6 champion Juniata Valley at 3 p.m. at Newport High school.

In softball, District 2 Class 4A champion Tunkhannock plays District 3 runner-up Hamburg at 2 p.m. at Patriots Park in Allentown.

Here are other games Thursday involving District 2 champions from the Lackawanna League.

• Class 5A baseball: Abington Heights vs. D3 fifth seed Manheim Central, 6 p.m., DeSales University.

• Class 3A baseball: Scranton Prep vs. D3 champion Oley Valley, 2:30 p.m., DeSales University.

• Class 2A baseball: Riverside vs. D5 champion McConnellsburg, 3 p.m., Wenger Field, Fredericksburg.

• Class 5A softball: West Scranton vs. D1 champion West Chester East, 4 p.m., Patriots Park, Allentown.

• Class 3A softball: Mid Valley vs. D11 runner-up North Schuylkill, 1 p.m., Marywood University.