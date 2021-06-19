🔊 Listen to this

Fathers, sons and daughters, and baseball. That’s a timeless trifecta as old as the game itself, and a tradition to be celebrated not only on Father’s Day but every day.

My sons and I continued our tradition last Sunday by attending the Fathers Appreciation Day game in Philadelphia between the Phillies and New York Yankees. The Phillies are on the road for Father’s Day, so their recognition event was held a week early. What started many years ago when Derek and Dylan were just little guys has turned into an annual event with my grown sons interrupted last year by COVID-19 but happily back in place this year.

The game attracted more than 38,500 fans, and the men in attendance received free Phillies hats. (Don’t worry, major league baseball also celebrates Mother’s Day and honors moms annually.) Aaron Nola was in control from his first pitch of the day, the home team scored four runs early, and the Phillies shut out the slumping Yankees 7-0. Aaron Judge was scratched from the game with back spasms, and it would have been nice to see the former Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRider play but that was not to be.

I usually sit behind home plate in the lower level of Citizens’ Bank Park next to the advance scouts from other major league teams. It’s great to watch them chart the games and prepare scouting reports for the Phillies’ upcoming opponents. With such great demand for tickets for the fathers appreciation game, though, we ended up still behind home plate but in the upper deck where we had a good view of the game and also the Philadelphia skyline.

There were many Yankee fans in attendance, and we sat next to a young couple with the husband wearing a Yankees jersey and the wife wearing a Phillies shirt. I learned they live near Philadelphia in Wilmington, Delaware, so I asked the young man how he became a Yankees fan.

“I’m from Long Island,” he explained. “My Dad took me to my first baseball game at Yankee Stadium when I was 8 years old and I’ve been a Yankee fan ever since.”

I told him I respected his family tradition, and he scored additional points when his wife shared that her husband was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. The baseball tradition, though, handed down from generation to generation, held true as he cheered for the Bronx Bombers. He took the loss in stride, congratulating us on the Phillies’ victory and most importantly keeping peace in his home.

When I wrote my book, “A Good Cup of Coffee .. .Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame,” a decade ago, I dedicated an entire chapter to family members who played in the majors. According to The Baseball Almanac, there are 249 sets (and counting) of fathers and sons who have appeared in major league games. This relationship is prominent on the Toronto Blue Jays with three second-generation players currently on the team’s roster – Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Vlad Guerrero Jr., the sons of Dante Bichette, Craig Biggio and Vlad Guerrero. It was Jack Doscher who got this whole father and son major league thing going when he made his major league debut on July 2, 1903. His father, Herm Doscher, made it to the big leagues on Sept. 4, 1876.

Baseball truly is timeless. Consider Willard Mains and his son, Jim Mains. This father and son duo made their major league debuts 55 years apart, easily setting the record for the longest gap between a father and son making the big show. Peaches and Jack Graham are second, the gap between father and son playing in the majors at 43 years. The elder Mains pitched for the Chicago White Stockings in 1888, the Cincinnati Kelly Killers of the American Association in 1891, Milwaukee Brewers in 1891, and Boston Beaneaters in 1896. Although his career record in the majors was a pedestrian 16 wins and 17 losses, he was a successful minor league pitcher, winning 318 games and losing 179. Willard Mains died in 1923 at the age of 54 and never got to boast of his son pitching in the majors.

Jim Mains took the mound for his only major league game on Aug. 22, 1943, and while he got the loss he did make that game memorable as he is one of only a handful of players since World War I to pitch a complete game in his only major league appearance. He later founded the J.R. Mains Wood Turning Company in Bridgton, Maine, and made souvenir bats for the Boston Red Sox.

There are other fathers and sons in the record book. Bobby Bonds, with 332 career home runs, and his son, Barry Bonds, with 762 homers, have hit the most home runs of any father and son duo. Cecil Fielder, with 51 home runs in 1990, and his son, Prince Fielder, with 50 homers in 2007, are the only father and son combination to each hit 50 or more home runs in a season. On the pitching mound, Mel Stottlemyre, a long-time Yankee, and his sons, Todd and Mel Jr., hold the record for most career strikeouts by fathers and sons.

Then there is the irony that of all the fathers and sons who have pitched in the major leagues, Hall of Fame member Ed Walsh, who was born on May 14, 1881, in Plains Township has the lowest career earned run average, an impressive 1.82, while his son, Ed Walsh Jr., has the highest earned run average at 5.57. Ed Sr., or “Big Ed,” as he was known, won 195 games in the major leagues with 57 shutouts and lost 126. The last pitcher to win 40 games in a season (in 1908), Ed Walsh was inducted in the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1946.

The true family baseball tradition, though, doesn’t require either generation to be professional ballplayers. It’s the Dads and their children who follow the sport, watch games together, and play catch in the backyard who make that connection special.

This fact of life isn’t lost on Hollywood. After all, the main premise of the baseball movie Field of Dreams is based on the relationship between a father and son, in this particular case a difficult relationship that had baseball as its only saving grace. You’ll remember that the movie’s main character, Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner, builds a baseball field in an Iowa corn field, presumably so Shoeless Joe Jackson and other former major league players who have passed on can return from heaven and once again compete on the baseball diamond.

The twist of the film, however, is that Ray unknowingly built the field so his deceased father could return and play a game of catch with his son. Since my Dad passed away when I was only 11-years-old and still playing Little League baseball, the movie’s final scene where Ray and his father play catch will forever be touching and real for me. What I’d give to be able to play catch with my Dad again.

That’s what it’s all about. Dads and their kids spending time together and bonding over the American pastime. Play ball, everyone, and Happy Father’s Day.