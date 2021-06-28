🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain defeated Northwest 7-6 to win the Major Girls Softball District 31 championship.

Olivia Oliver picked up the win while giving up four hits and striking out 11 batters.

Oliver also had two hits to help her cause. Sydney Haydu tripled and Anna Rolland doubled for Back Mountain.

Natalia Ninotti had two hits for Northwest.

Back Mountain moves on to the Sectional tournament July 6 at Tripp Park.