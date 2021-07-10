🔊 Listen to this

Driver Amanda McCafferty, driving her 2000 Honda Civic, gets a high five from course worker Matt Hoegg.

In the Vintage 1 Division, driver Dave Aaron wearing his vintage helmet, charged his way up the mile climb on Laurel Run Hill.

The 2017 Corvette Stingray entree of Stephen Sincavage bottomed out losing the wheel-well casing on his second attempt of the day.

A large crowd returned to Laurel Run Hill for the 115th runnning of 2021 Giants Despair Hillclimb, one of the oldest in the nation, after sitting out 2020 due to the pandemic.

LAUREL RUN – The first day of competition took place on Saturday at the 2020 Giants Despair Hillclimb after a taking a year off due to the pandemic of 2020.

A large crowd returned for action under cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and perfect conditions for drivers taking part in the 115-years old race.

Action continues on today at 9 a.m. racing until late into the afternoon followed by the awards presentations.

– Tony Callaio