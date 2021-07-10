Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
LAUREL RUN – The first day of competition took place on Saturday at the 2020 Giants Despair Hillclimb after a taking a year off due to the pandemic of 2020.
A large crowd returned for action under cloudy skies, cool temperatures, and perfect conditions for drivers taking part in the 115-years old race.
Action continues on today at 9 a.m. racing until late into the afternoon followed by the awards presentations.
– Tony Callaio