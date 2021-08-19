🔊 Listen to this

It took just one inning on Wednesday for the RailRiders to match their hits from their last game. Taking a lead in the process didn’t hurt either.

Looking to stay competitive in the race for the Northeast Division title, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre regained some momentum with a decisive 9-1 win in Worcester that cut first-place Buffalo’s lead to 1.5 games.

Chris Gittens’ two-run homer in the first gave the RailRiders a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Rob Brantly finished with four RBI while Estevan Florial (RBI) and Greg Allen both had two doubles apiece. Four pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters with just one walk on the night.

The trick now for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (53-35) is regaining some consistency.

Though they own the third best record in all of Triple-A East, the RailRiders are still in the midst of their rockiest stretch of the season. They are now 6-9 in August and still looking for their first back-to-back wins since July 28-29 in Syracuse.

Wednesday night was an encouraging sign, though, after splitting a pair of games the night before — the latter of which saw the RailRiders scratch out just two hits in a 2-0 loss.

Any lingering bad vibes were quickly erased after Florial doubled in the team’s second at-bat and Gittens made it 2-0 with two outs in the first thanks to his 10th homer of the season.

Though Josh Ockimey answered for the Sox with a solo shot in the second, the pitching shut things down for the rest of the night as Clarke Schmidt, Brian Keller, Brooks Kriske and Braden Bristo all had solid showings.

Making his first career Triple-A start, Schmidt went 3.1 innings, giving up the lone run of the night on three hits while striking out four with one walk.

The bullpen held Worcester to three hits the rest of the way with Keller leading the group with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings to pick up the win. Kriske and Bristo both fanned two in one inning of work apiece.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s offense made sure the pitchers weren’t under pressure. Armando Alvarez made it a 3-1 lead in the fourth on an RBI single and the RailRiders poured on six more runs in the final four innings.

Brantly broke things open with a two-run homer in the sixth. Florial knocked in a run with a double in the seventh, Max Burt followed with an RBI single in the eighth and Brantly brought home two more with a single in the ninth.

Florial, Gittens, Allen and Brantly all had two hits apiece. Miguel Andujar, making his second rehab start with the team, finished 0-for-2 with a walk before being replaced in left field by Socrates Brito.