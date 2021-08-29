🔊 Listen to this

Author Thomas Wolfe wrote a novel, “You Can’t Go Home Again,” published way back in 1940, and variations of that sentiment often find their way to various movies, Broadway and even everyday life. The idea is that things are never the same as they were before you left so don’t expect them to be the way you remember them.

That doesn’t seem to apply at the home of Little League Baseball in Williamsport. Just ask Joe Maddon and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels.

Maddon has never forgotten his Northeastern Pennsylvania roots and was more than happy to manage in his second Major League Baseball Little League Classic game last week. Trout, the Angels perennial all-star from neighboring New Jersey, was also excited to travel to this year’s Classic game against the Cleveland Indians.

Maddon, who also managed the Chicago Cubs when they played the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2019 Little League Classic, returns regularly to his Hazleton hometown and remains active in community improvement efforts. He doesn’t necessarily want things to be the same each time he returns to Northeastern Pennsylvania. He wants them to be better and puts his name, time, energy and resources toward that goal.

This year’s game was his second Classic, so he prepared for the event by ordering a special t-shirt with “UNICO” printed across the front to honor his old Little League team. He was wearing that t-shirt when he got off the bus in Williamsport and was more than happy to explain its meaning to all.

“It’s just wonderful,” Maddon said of the Little League World Series and Classic experience. “I’m a Pennsylvanian,” he added with a smile looking at the surrounding mountains and noting that the home of Little League Baseball is only about an hour away from his childhood home. And as you would expect from Joe Maddon, he spent plenty of time interacting with the Little League players and their families. He’s a quality manager and an even better guy.

The big story about the Angels this year is the miraculous play of Shohei Ohtani, eliciting comparisons to Babe Ruth by hitting home runs at a record pace while also pitching effectively. He is the team’s designated hitter when he isn’t on the mound and competed in the home run derby at this year’s All-Star Game.

Even with Ohtani’s heroics, Mike Trout is still often mentioned as the best player in major league baseball today. He’s certainly one of the best. Currently on the injured list rehabbing a torn calf muscle, Trout could have easily backed out of the added trip to Williamsport for what amounted to a non-playing public appearance. He didn’t see it that way, and the fact that he didn’t says volumes about Mike Trout.

“It’s all about the kids,” he said, clearly enjoying interacting with the players and their families and taking in the experience. As a young Little League player, he dreamed of playing in Williamsport but never made it there. Now the father of a year-old son, and with the perspective of being a parent himself, Trout better understands the importance of family and appreciates how it plays such a huge role at the Little League World Series.

He grew up admiring Derek Jeter, the New York Yankee shortstop who will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in September. With his career accomplishments to date, Trout is clearly on the path to someday joining Jeter in Cooperstown. Trout is also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and is regularly seen in the stands at Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field. He might play on the West Coast, but there is still plenty of East Coast in him.

His talented teammate Ohtani stepped off the bus in Williamsport followed closely by the interpreter who is never far from his side. It’s ironic that due to COVID precautions this year’s Little League World Series was limited to teams only from the United States. Otherwise Ohtani, a native of Japan, would have made an even bigger splash – if that is even possible – interacting with players from around the world. Yu Darvish, also from Japan, was fortunate to interact with the Little Leaguers from his home country when he played for Chicago in the Little League Classic in 2019.

To date, the Pittsburgh Pirates (twice), St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and now the Angels and Indians, have visited and played in Williamsport, and it’s an experience the players, managers, coaches and staff overwhelmingly appreciate. The major leaguers, who often watch the Little League World Series on television each year when their schedules permit, began playing in the Little League Classic in 2017 as part of Major League Baseball’s Play Ball initiative designed to encourage participation in youth baseball and softball. According to MLB, it’s working.

The 2020 game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox was postponed due to the pandemic, and major league baseball recently announced the Orioles and Red Sox will play in the 2022 MLB Little League Classic game next August at Historic Bowman Field.

For every player who ever put on a Little League uniform and dreamed of playing in the Little League World Series and all the way up to the big leagues, the dream still lives in the youngsters playing the game today. I can close my eyes, go back to my time playing for the LCP (Luzerne, Courtdale, Pringle) Little League, and remember it like it was yesterday.

Back then, I wanted to grow up and play for the Phillies. I write about baseball instead, and that’s good enough for me. If you really want to, you can go home again, no matter where you are.