MOOSIC – The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost their fifth straight game Thursday night at PNC Field, dropping a 5-3 decision to the Buffalo Bison.

The loss dropped the RailRiders a game behind first-place Buffalo.

Matt Krook (4-6) took the loss for the RailRiders despite allowing just one run in 5 1/3 innings of work. Krook allowed four hits and struck out five while walking three.

Zach Logue (10-4) got to victory for the Bison, going 5 innings while allowing just three hits while striking out five and walking no one.

New York Yankees short stop Gleyber Torres batted leadoff for the RailRiders on a rehab assignment. He went 1 for 3 and was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. He was removed for a pinch runner after being hit by the pitch.

The Bison scored their first run on a sacrifice fly by Otto Lopez in the fifth inning. Kellin Deglan lead off with a double and went to third when Matt Krook threw away Logan Warmoth’s sacrifice bunt. After a walk to Forrest Wall, Lopez delivered the sacrifice fly.

The Bison struck for four more in the eighth inning.

Lopez led off with a single and stole second. Tyler White walked and then an error by pithcer Nick Nelson allowed Lopez to score while Richard Urena to reached second base and White went to third. After a ground out, Cullen Large hit a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-0 before Christian Colon clubbed a two-run home run to center field.

The RailRiders rallied for three runs in the ninth inning. They will continue their series with Buffalo Friday night at PNC Field.