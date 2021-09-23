🔊 Listen to this

Two games weren’t going to define Hazleton Area’s football season.

Especially when those two games resulted in losses to two of the top teams in the state.

Instead, the Cougars regrouped after falling to Wyoming Area and Harrisburg, won their next two and now head to Dallas to play a team with a similar start and a similar recovery.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday.

Hazleton Area was run off the field by Wyoming Area 35-7 in its opener. Then came Harrisburg and a 31-21 loss, which didn’t look bad at first glance until further examination showed the Cougars were in a 31-0 hole before scoring.

“The teams we started the season with are two of the premier teams not only in the eastern part of the state, but I truly think in the entire state,” Hazleton Area second-year coach Dennis Buchman said. “They were well coached, they had nice size, they had speed on the edges. It was something where we had a lot of guys playing their first meaningful snaps in varsity football games. It showed us the level we wish to get to.”

Hazleton Area (2-2) began that climb with consecutive wins to even its record.

Dallas (2-1) was sort of in the same boat. The Mountaineers were handled 34-14 by currently unbeaten Valley View, an opponent they could face again in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs. They then gutted out a 28-27 overtime victory against Wyoming Valley West and followed with a 45-0 dismantling of Wilkes-Barre Area. Last Friday’s game was axed because of a COVID-19 issue at Lake-Lehman.

The similarities don’t end there.

Both teams came into the season with new quarterbacks. Both have provided stability at the position.

Dallas’ Jackson Wydra has hit on 20-of-30 passes for 411 yards and six touchdowns with no interceptions in the two wins. Hazleton Area’s Tyler Wolfe started a bit slower, but in the Cougars’ two victories is 31-of-42 for 391 yards and five TDs with no interceptions.

“He is starting to get more and more confident not only in himself but his teammates,” Buchman said. “We talk about trust, love and commitment in our program. Tyler Wolfe is just a person who embodies all those things. His confidence is trickling down to everyone else on the football team as well.”

Dallas coach Rich Mannello was just as complimentary of Wydra after the WBA victory.

“He’s just so calm and he was elected captain for a reason,” Mannello said. “He’s not loud, but the kids listen to him and follow him. And he’s got such a command of the offense. You would think he was a three-year starter. It’s so calm to call plays when you got a guy like that pulling the trigger because you know he’s not going to put you in a bad spot.”

Wydra has succeeded with two receivers who didn’t catch a pass in 2020. Receivers Joe Peters and Zach Paczewski, though, have been quick studies. Running back Rocco Ormando has also developed into a valuable receiving option. Wolfe has a couple of veterans to rely on in Connor Shamany and Matt Cusatis.

If there is one aspect each team would like to improve upon it’s the running game.

Hazleton Area has run for 245 yards thus far. Matthew Buchman, the coach’s brother, averaged 4.9 yards per carry last season, but is averaging 2.9 this season. Dallas hasn’t topped 100 yards rushing in any of its three games. However, running back Parker Bolesta missed the Valley West game.

Neither coach, though, sounded overly concerned.

“We’ve played some really good defenses,” Buchman said. “If you watch our games and not check the stat sheet, our backs are running tremendously hard. We feel we’re one block away from being able to crease some things.”

Mannello was pleased with the run-pass yardage ratio in the WBA win. The Mountaineers passed for 166 and ran for 99. In the first two games, they passed for 351 and ran for 94.

“Finally, we had some balance offensively,” Mannello said. “We just haven’t had it.”

WEEK 5 AT A GLANCE

Hanover Area (1-3) at Lake-Lehman (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Rick Hummer (4-16), 3rd year; Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (79-47) 12th year

Last Meeting: Lehman 42-6 in 2020

First Meeting: Lehman 19-12 in 1967

All-Time Series: Lehman 30-23

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes fell 44-0 to Carbondale Area, a team which aside from the Holy Cross game struggled to score all season. They didn’t help matters with three turnovers and putting the ball on the field five other times. The offense is averaging 170.8 yards per game and that’s not going to result in many victories.

Scouting Lehman: A COVID-19 issue forced Lehman to nix its game with rival Dallas. The extra time, possibly, was used to correct things offensively. The Black Knights have scored 29 points thus far with two coming on a safety; they averaged nearly 35 per game last year. Lehman has two games to straighten out the situation because Weeks 7-9 are brutal.

Bottom Line: There’s a good chance Lehman’s offense has a breakout game.

Hazleton Area (2-2) at Dallas (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (6-5), 2nd year; Dallas’ Rich Mannello (47-26), 7th year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 37-12 in 2020

First Meeting: Dallas 23-15 in 2000

All-Time Series: Hazleton Area 5-4

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars ride a two-game winning streak after opening the season with two very strong opponents. QB Tyler Wolfe has thrown the ball well in those victories, but the running game still remains below expectations. Defensively, expect Hazleton Area to be tested through the air.

Scouting Dallas: A COVID-19 issue at Lake-Lehman canceled last week’s Old Shoe Game with Lake-Lehman. Dallas was on a roll, completely dominating Wilkes-Barre Area 45-0 a week prior. QB Jackson Wydra is throwing the ball well. The run game showed some improvement vs. WBA, but not where the Mountaineers would like it.

Bottom Line: If either team can establish a running game, that team could be the winner.

Holy Redeemer (1-3) at Lackawanna Trail (3-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (2-16), 3rd year; Trail’s Steve Jervis (109-90), 19th year

Last Meeting: Trail 35-0 in 2019

First Meeting: Trail 35-0 in 2019

All-Time Series: Trail 1-0

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals posted their first shutout since 2017 with a 31-0 win over Montrose, a program taking it week-by-week on whether it will field a team. Still, a victory is a victory and Redeemer really needed one. WR Justice Shoats, better known as the school’s point guard on the basketball team, continues to get back into the swing after not playing the past two years. WR Zach Perta, another hoopster, has also impressed.

Scouting Trail: The Lions spotted Susquehanna an early touchdown in a 42-7 victory. RBs Kody Cresswell and Hunter Patterson had big games, both topping 100 yards on the ground. It would be silly for Trail to deviate from that strategy against Redeemer, which was surrendering 355 yards on the ground per game prior to the game with undermanned Montrose.

Bottom Line: Trail runs the ball. Trail wins.

Susquehanna (0-4) at Nanticoke Area (0-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Susquehanna’s Kyle Cook (35-50), 9th year; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (43-72), 12th year

Last Meeting: Susquehanna 28-6 in 2015

First Meeting: Susquehanna 54-19 in 2010

All-Time Series: Susquehanna 5-1

Scouting Susquehanna: The Sabers scored first vs. Lackawanna Trail only to lose 42-7. They’ve come close to a victory twice, rallying from a 21-point deficit in a 21-20 loss to Riverside and losing in the final minutes to Hanover Area 24-21. The running game has been hit-or-miss, forcing Susquehanna to throw a lot. QB Collin Stone is throwing about 18 times a game.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: Things began to unravel late in the second quarter vs. Shamokin as two TDs 18 seconds apart just before halftime led to a 40-13 loss. Although the Nanticoke Area defense picked off two passes and recovered two fumbles, it had its worst game against the run. The Trojans continue to struggle to score points with just 35 through four games.

Bottom Line: The first team to three touchdowns probably wins.

Williamsport (3-1) at Berwick (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (53-58) 10th year; Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (163-108), 25th year

Last Meeting: Williamsport 26-7 in 2020

First Meeting: Williamsport 14-0 in 1946

All-Time Series: Berwick 24-9

Scouting Williamsport: Williamsport survived in overtime 21-14 vs. Central Mountain. Central Mountain appeared to win the game with a field goal with 25 seconds left, but a dead-ball penalty on Williamsport negated the kick. QB Frankie Morrone threw a TD pass in OT. The victory might have been costly as WR Jamaire Harden, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the WVC, was injured early.

Scouting Berwick: Berwick was supposed to be in a defensive battle with Selinsgrove. Instead, the Dawgs fell hard to the Seals 42-14. The defense allowed 43 vs. Southern Columbia – understandable – but the 42 vs. Selinsgrove was a head-scratcher. The Seals had three scoring plays of 61 yards or more and two punt return TDs. The new offensive scheme hasn’t brought much results.

Bottom Line: Even if Harden doesn’t play, Williamsport will still have enough offense.

Wyoming Area (3-1) at Crestwood (1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (82-55) 13th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (16-9), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 14-13 in 2020

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 41-27 in 1981

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 14-5

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors nearly stopped the nation’s longest winning streak, losing 37-30 to Southern Columbia. Even though a 24-7 halftime lead evaporated, there was plenty of positives in the loss. Wyoming Area surpassed Southern’s toughness, something difficult to do, through most of the game. A Southern goal-line stand and ensuing 99-yard scoring drive were the difference.

Scouting Crestwood: Crestwood broke in the win column in a big way, defeating a very good Western Wayne squad 21-0. Noah Schultz topped 100 yards on the ground as the Comets piled up 302 yards rushing. The defense shut down the Wildcats’ strong run defense. The good feeling could end quickly with Wyoming Area this week followed by a trip to unbeaten Valley View.

Bottom Line: After such an emotional loss, Wyoming Area needs to concentrate on the job at hand.

Wyo. Valley West (2-2) at Tunkhannock (2-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Jack Baranski (7-14) 3rd year; Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (14-20), 4th year

Last Meeting: Valley West 48-6 in 2013

First Meeting: Valley West 36-14 in 1983

All-Time Series: Valley West 16-7

Scouting WVW: The Spartans are close to being undefeated, with an overtime loss to Dallas and three-point loss to Pittston Area on the resume. They picked up a big 21-7 win vs. Abington Heights, a team they are competing with for a spot in the D2/11-5A playoffs. RB Isaiah Cobb ran 42 times for 223 yards and three TDs. He’s carried the ball on 145 of 245 offensive plays this season.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers looked like they turned the corner with two consecutive wins, only to run into stop sign at North Pocono. Things fell apart early in the second quarter in the 47-7 loss. Tunkhannock turned over the ball a season-high four times while the defense surrendered a season-high 415 yards after three acceptable performances. Just wasn’t the Tigers’ night.

Bottom Line: It’s no secret what the Spartans will do. Now it’s up to Tunkhannock to stop it.

Pittston Area (1-3) at Wilkes-Barre Area (1-3)

2 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (15-27), 5th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (82-84), 16th year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots gave up a TD pass with 28.7 seconds remaining to fall to Hazleton Area 21-14. RB Harry Pugliese gained 77 yards, the best rushing performance by a Patriot this season. QB Drew DeLucca has thrown the ball well over the past three games and could be putting the ball in the air against a WBA secondary that has allowed big plays throughout the season.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack are seeking their first offensive touchdown since a 31-30 loss to Wyoming Area in Week 2. Their only touchdown in a 49-10 loss to Delaware Valley was on a defensive fumble return. They were shut out 45-0 by Dallas a week prior. Injuries have hurt. QB Javant McClary returned for Del Val, but big-play sophomore Mekhi Nelson missed the game. The secondary has been burned for long TD passes this season.

Bottom Line: If the secondary covers better, WBA could end its three-game losing streak.