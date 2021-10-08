🔊 Listen to this

Abington Heights (1-5) at Crestwood (1-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Abington’s Joe Repshis (106-73), 16th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (16-11), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Abington 31-13 in 2015

First Meeting: Abington 38-14 in 2000

All-Time Series: Abington 3-1

Scouting Abington: The school bagged the 2019 season because of COVID-19 concerns and upon returning this season Abington Heights opened with a 16-0 win vs. Tunkhannock. Since then, the Comets have mustered just 39 points in their five-game losing streak. Sophomore RBs Caleb Marzolino and Declan Walsh are the top rushers, but neither has reached 200 yards on the season. Abington has just one rushing touchdown. Senior QB PT Cutrufello has thrown for five TDs, but is hitting on just 35% of his passes.

Scouting Crestwood: Crestwood jumped on Valley View with an early TD, but that was it in a 38-7 loss to the unbeaten Cougars. Noah Schultz, who started the season at quarterback, has pumped some life into the running game. Three consecutive strong games have moved him to fourth overall among WVC rushers. However, the passing game has topped 100 yards just once. The Comets’ run defense has been respectable until surrendering a season-high 252 yards last Friday, although the opponent has to be considered before raising the red flag.

Bottom Line: The Comets will win … and the Comets will lose. The ones wearing red have a better chance at the former.

Dallas (3-2) at Pittston Area (2-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (48-27), 7th year; Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (16-28), 5th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 31-28 in 2020

First Meeting: Pittston Area 14-0 in 1970

All-Time Series: Dallas 23-18

Scouting Dallas: Dallas has recovered nicely since a 34-14 season-opening loss to undefeated Valley View, with the only loss coming in overtime to Hazleton Area. A big reason is the running game is starting to find its footing, allowing for a more balanced attack. RB Parker Bolesta enters off two strong games, although no Dallas back has posted a 100-yard rushing game yet. The Mountaineers defeated Williamsport 27-20 last week. They didn’t score in the season half, but limited Williamsport to a pair of field goals.

Scouting Pittston Area: Pittston Area defeated Nanticoke Area 21-0 last week in a game that appeared headed for the mercy rule. The Patriots, though, went cold offensively in the second half. The defense played a role because it couldn’t get Nanticoke Area’s offense off the field in the final two quarters. QB Drew DeLucca returned after missing the Wilkes-Barre Area game with an injury and continued his connection with WR Kevin Lockett. RB Harry Pugliese rushed for 143 yards and three TDs, both career highs.

Bottom Line: If Pittston Area can put four solid quarters together – something that’s been fleeting this season – this could be an interesting game.

Hazleton Area (3-3) at Scranton (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (7-6), 2nd year; Scranton’s Steve Shumbres (12-21), 4th year

Last Meeting: Scranton 21-15 in OT in 2019

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 27-0 in 2000

All-Time Series: Scranton 6-4

Scouting Hazleton Area: Hazleton Area fought Delaware Valley tooth-and-nail before falling 14-9. Del Val recovered a Hazleton Area fumble in the end zone for its first touchdown. The other TD came on a 1-yard run with 25 ticks left until halftime. That’s pretty impressive for Hazleton Area against a team which scored 88 points in its last two games. Alas, Hazleton Area’s offense couldn’t make up the difference. The Cougars’ only TD came early in the third quarter and they couldn’t seize the momentum.

Scouting Scranton: The Knights ride a two-game winning streak into the game, including an impressive 27-21 victory last week vs. a solid Wallenpaupack squad where they rallied from a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Scranton’s offense leans heavily on the running game. RB Charlie Thompson comes in off a 100-yard game and has 476 yards on the ground. QB Arvel Chandler has done more damage with his legs than his arm.

Bottom Line: Scranton hasn’t faced an opponent which can throw like Hazleton Area. That could be the deciding factor.

Holy Redeemer (1-5) at Hanover Area (1-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (2-18), 3rd year; Hanover Area’s Rick Hummer (4-18), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Hanover Area 35-7 in 2019

First Meeting: Hanover Area 48-0 in 2007

All-Time Series: Hanover Area 9-2

Scouting Redeemer: Holy Redeemer fell 47-13 to Lake-Lehman last week. The story was a familiar one. The Royals were able to pick up yardage via the air but any semblance of a running game was nonexistent. And once again, an opponent was able to run at will vs. the defense. Opponents rarely throw because there’s no need to. However, the schedule eases up here on out, so there’s a good chance Redeemer will find the win column again.

Scouting Hanover Area: Hanover Area was overwhelmed by Old Forge 54-0, with the undefeated Blue Devils taking a 48-0 lead into halftime. The defense surrendered 335 yards on the ground and is allowing over 7 yards per carry. Like Redeemer, opponents don’t pass much on the Hawkeyes because that isn’t necessary. However, the secondary will be tested often against Redeemer, which might be best not to throw against DB Jake Zola. Zola has all three of Hanover Area’s interceptions.

Bottom Line: Redeemer has demonstrated it can move the ball better and that could be the difference.

Lake-Lehman (3-2) at Wyoming Area (5-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (81-47) 12th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (84-55) 13th year

Last Meeting: Lehman 47-26 in 2020

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 46-12 in 1970

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 29-8

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights used its ground game to grind out 351 yards in a 47-13 victory over Holy Redeemer. RB Colby Roberts posted his third 100-yard game and his second three-TD game of the season. It’s become apparent that Lehman won’t be the quick-strike offense with a top-notch passing game as in the recent past. The Black Knights enter a harrowing three-game stretch that also includes once-beaten North Pocono and undefeated Scranton Prep.

Scouting Wyoming Area: Wyoming Area knocked off previously unbeaten Lakeland 19-14, but the win was costly as QB Blaise Sokach-Minnick was injured on defense in the first series of the game. RB Leo Haros went under center – relieved at times by freshman Damien Lefkoski – as the Warriors turned to a run-heavy attack. Injuries have really piled up, spreading a once deep team thin as some positions.

Bottom Line: There will be a lot of running plays and Wyoming Area will execute them better.

Montrose (0-5) at Nanticoke Area (1-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Montrose’s Kerry Patton (1-6), 2nd year; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (44-73), 12th year

Last Meeting: Nanticoke Area 48-14 in 2011

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 35-29

All-Time Series: Nanticoke Area 3-1

Scouting Montrose: Montrose’s game last week with Lackawanna Trail was canceled because of a COVID-19 situation. The Meteors also forfeited two games because of a lack of healthy players even though they can also draw athletes from Elk Lake as well because of a co-operative agreement. In their other three games, they were outscored 139-0. Not much more to say about a program which had three 10-win teams in the early to mid 1990s.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: Nanticoke Area enters off a 21-0 loss to Pittston Area. The Trojans played the Patriots to a 0-0 stalemate in the second half. A few big plays proved costly in the first two quarters. RB Zach Fox had a strong game running the ball, but once again Nanticoke Area couldn’t find the end zone and were shut out for a second time. The team hasn’t scored more than 13 points in a game this season.

Bottom Line: Scoring has been an issue for Nanticoke Area this season. It probably won’t be tonight.

Williamsport (3-3) at Delaware Valley (3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (53-60) 10th year; Del Val’s Keith Olsommer (161-92), 22nd year

Last Meeting: Del Val 49-6 in 2019

First Meeting: Williamsport 37-15 in 2000

All-Time Series: Del Val 5-3

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires lost 27-20 to Dallas for their second consecutive setback. It appears they are shuffling the deck of offense as George Whaley has seen significant time as the QB. Plenty of familiar names didn’t appear in the final stats. Injuries have been a problem recently. The schedule is very tough and a once-promising season can sour over the next few weeks.

Scouting Del Val: Delaware Valley ran its winning streak to three, but it wasn’t easy. The Warriors escaped Hazleton Area with a 14-9 win. The offense produced just one touchdown on a 1-yard run by RB Joe Sciascia, who finished with 135 yards on the ground. The other came when the Warriors pounced on a Hazleton Area fumble in the end zone. The defense, though, kept Hazleton Area in check for the most part. A sort of ugly win.

Bottom Line: Williamsport really needs a win, but it will be hard to come by.

Wilkes-Barre Area (3-3) at Tunkhannock (2-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (84-84), 16th year; Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (14-22), 4th year

Last Meeting: WBA 35-28 in 2020

First Meeting: WBA 35-28 in 2020

All-Time Series: WBA 1-0

Scouting WBA: After three straight losses, two via blowouts, the Wolfpack have straightened things out with two consecutive wins. Or course, getting a few key pieces off the injury report has helped things. WBA defeated Wyoming Valley West 27-25, stopping a two-point conversion try with 12 seconds left and another in the fourth quarter. Valley West RB Isaiah Cobb had 180 yards rushing, but the rest of the team had a net of minus-13. That gave WBA its best showing against the run all season.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers have lost three in a row, including the last two by five points each. Prior to that, they were routed 47-7 vs. North Pocono. The issue in the two recent losses was falling behind early and trying to play catch-up. Tunkhannock was down 21-10 entering the fourth quarter of last week’s 21-16 loss to Berwick. Two weeks earlier, the Tigers spotted Wyoming Valley West a 20-0 lead in a 20-15 loss. Obviously, a better start could do wonders.

Bottom Line: The game was switch from Saturday at Valley West’s stadium to Friday at Tunkhannock to allow Valley West to play Saturday.

Berwick (3-3) at Wyo. Valley West (3-3)

noon Saturday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (165-108), 25th year; Valley West’s Jack Baranski (8-15) 3rd year

Last Meeting: Berwick 42-0 in 2019

First Meeting: Valley West 31-6 in 1967

All-Time Series: Berwick 27-17

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs were becoming an afterthought after a 42-14 loss to Selinsgrove in Week 4. Since then, they defeated Williamsport in overtime and Tunkhannock 21-16 last week. The defense surrendered a season-high 258 yards through the air, but limited Tunkhannock to 49 on the ground. RB Ryan Bankes rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries, but 57 of them came on a scoring run. Overall, the offense was opportunistic enough to pull out a victory, but needs to get better in time for the D2-4A playoffs.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans have now lost games by one, two and three points. The latest was a 27-25 loss to cross-river rival Wilkes-Barre Area late Saturday afternoon where several incidents involving people outside the stadium and the Kingston Police caused this game to move from Friday night. RB Isaiah Cobb went over 1,000 yards, but every WVW fans held their breath when he took a nasty shot to the knee and was in obvious pain. He later returned and finished with 180 yards and three TDs. WR/DB Conner Olisewski had an outstanding game on offense, defense and special teams.

Bottom Line: The rivalry has faded a bit since the George Curry era. Nonetheless, this is still a very important game for both teams.