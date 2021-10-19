🔊 Listen to this

Logan Paczewski made his fourth and final individual appearance in the PIAA Golf Championships his best.

The Dallas senior played his way into title contention late in the front nine Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York on the way to a medal-winning tie for fourth place in the state in the Class 3A boys competition.

Paczewski’s 1-over-par 72 made him one of three medalists from District 2.

Billy Pabst Jr. from North Pocono, the player Paczewski beat in a seven-hole playoff for the District 2 title, wound up in another playoff before settling for second in the state. Pabst shot 2-under-par, 69, then lost on the second hole of the sudden-death playoff with Nick Gross from Downingtown West.

James Flickinger from Abington Heights tied for eighth with a 73.

Paczewski, a Rutgers recruit, was the only Wyoming Valley Conference player, boy or girl, to make the state tournament in Class 3A. He joined Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner, who tied for sixth in Class 2A Monday, as state medalists from the WVC.

After starting the day with four straight pars, Paczewski bogeyed 5. He birdied the par-4, sixth and par-3, eighth to get to 1-under and move into a tie for second place behind Pabst.

Paczewski bogeyed three of the next five holes before one more birdie on the 373-yard, par-4 14th hole.

The previous best for Paczewski was eighth in the state in 2019 when he also won the District 2 title. He was tied for 19th as a freshman in 2018 and tied for 14th last season.

Paczewski will be back at Heritage Hills Monday with his teammates in the Class 3A team tournament where Dallas is one of six entries after winning the District 2 title and District 2-4 subregional match.

North Pocono sophomore Gwendolyn Powell, a two-time district champion, had the best finish of three District 2 entries in the Class 3A girls tournament. She finished 23rd with an 11-over-par, 83.