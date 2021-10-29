🔊 Listen to this

Dallas (6-2) at Tunkhannock (3-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (51-27), 7th year; Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (15-24), 4th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 49-13 in 2019

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 31-0 in 1957

All-Time Series: Dallas 18-8-1

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers enter off their second shutout of the season, a 27-0 victory over Berwick. The defense held a surging Berwick team to 171 yards and eight first downs. As for the offense, QB Jackson Wydra threw two TD passes – including a 67-yarder to Rocco Ormando – and RB Parker Bolesta had a 38-yard TD run. Looks like Dallas will finish seeded first, second or third in the D2-4A playoff field.

Scouting Tunkhannock: Tunkhannock handled winless Towanda 55-28, but not the way expected. The Tigers scored seven touchdowns rushing while QB Ben Chilson threw a season-low nine passes. The offense usually tilts more toward the pass. Garrett Yuhas returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the second time this season. Tunkhannock currently holds the final D2-4A playoff spot, but the grip is tenuous.

Bottom Line: Dallas knows it’s playing next week. As for Tunkhannock, we’ll have to see how things shake out.

Hazleton Area (6-3) at Williamsport (5-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (10-6), 2nd year; Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (55-61) 10th year

Last Meeting: Williamsport 13-7 in 2019

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 21-14 in 1992

All-Time Series: Tied 16-16

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars are playing some of the best football in District 2 right now, witnessed by their 55-19 win over Wyoming Valley West. QB Tyler Wolfe has improved dramatically. So has the O-line, which is now giving RB Matt Buchman some room to navigate. They are second in the D2-6A standings, but they might also be the favorite to win the championship. Getting hot at the right time.

Scouting Williamsport: Williamsport defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 14-7 on soggy fake grass Saturday afternoon. QB George Whaley has settled in as the new starter. Former starter Frankie Morrone looked good at tight end and caught a TD pass. DB Elijah Frierson had two interceptions, part of five turnovers created by the defense. The Millionaires are grouped with District 6 in the postseason and are jockeying for seeding.

Bottom Line: No matter the outcome, both teams pose a great danger to opponents in the postseason.

Pittston Area (3-6) at Wyoming Area (7-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (17-30), 5th year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (86-55) 13th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 28-14 in 2020

First Meeting: Pittston Area 28-7 in 1967

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 32-24

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots held off a fourth-quarter rally by Crestwood to hang on for a 28-21 win. Sophomore QB Drew DeLucca threw a career-high three TD passes, all to WR Kevin Lockett. The duo has clicked often this season, but will be going against an experienced Wyoming Area secondary. Opponents have been able to run on Pittston Area on several occasions.

Scouting Wyoming Area: Wyoming Area dominated Dunmore 35-6. Rocco Pizano had 166 yards rushing and two very long TD runs and he’s not even a running back. That’s Leo Haros’ job and he had 109 yards on seven carries. The Warriors’ shortest touchdown on the night was 26 yards. Pizano also picked off two passes. The defense has seven interceptions in the last four games and will be tested vs. the Patriots.

Bottom Line: Rivalry games can be tricky, but Wyoming Area should prevail.

Riverside (2-7) at Lake-Lehman (3-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Riverside’s Harry Armstrong (63-44), 9th year; Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (81-50) 12th year

Last Meeting: Riverside 25-0 in 1997

First Meeting: Riverside 20-13 in 1992

All-Time Series: Tied 3-3

Scouting Riverside: The Vikings were shut out for a fourth time with a 34-0 loss to Lakeland. Their only wins are 21-20 vs. Susquehanna in the season opener and a forfeit victory Week 2 against Montrose. Defense was an issue during a 2-8 season in 2020 and is once again. The difference is Riverside doesn’t have an offense like last season that can put up points on occasion.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights finished off a brutal three-game stretch with a 41-8 loss to unbeaten Scranton Prep. They also played a pair of once-beatens — Wyoming Area and North Pocono — in that span. The run defense was torched for 353 yards by Prep’s London Montgomery, but he’s torched everyone. The passing game had its best game as new starter Gavin Wallace threw for 126 yards.

Bottom Line: Lehman has shown a bit more on offense and that could be the difference.

Wilkes-Barre Area (4-5) at Berwick (5-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (85-86), 16th year; Berwick’s Carmen DeFrancesco (167-109), 25th year

Last Meeting: Berwick 55-27 in 2019

All-Time Series: Berwick 1-0

Scouting WBA: After a three-game winning streak, the Wolfpack lost its second in a row with a 14-7 setback to Williamsport. WBA wasn’t bad defensively; Williamsport needed a TD in the final seconds to win. The offense, though, turned over the ball five times – once in the red zone – and wasn’t in sync. The unit has scored 30 or more points four times, but 10 or less in four other games.

Scouting Berwick: Berwick’s four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt with a 27-0 loss to Dallas. It was Berwick’s third loss by 27 or more points. The offense couldn’t crack 200 total yards despite a 100-yard effort from RB Ben Knorr. The Dawgs have walked a tightrope all season, with four of the five victories nail biters. Still, they’ll get a home game in the D2-4A playoffs.

Bottom Line: Key game for both squads as they need momentum going into the postseason.

Wyo. Valley West (3-6) at Crestwood (2-7)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Jack Baranski (8-18) 3rd year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (17-13), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 35-8 in 2019

First Meeting: Valley West 42-8 in 1981

All-Time Series: Valley West 11-2

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans’ first two possessions against Hazleton Area were things of beauty. Then the situation got ugly and resulted in a 55-19 loss. A week earlier, the offense was listless in a 40-7 loss to Williamsport. At midseason, Valley West was thinking about the top seed in the D2/11-5A playoffs. Now riding a four-game losing streak, the Spartans are just trying to get in the four-team playoff.

Scouting Crestwood: The defending D2-4A champs lost 28-21 to Pittston Area and are on the verge of not making the district playoffs. The Comets are ninth in the standings and eight teams qualify. Back to the Pittston Area game, RB Noah Schultz topped 1,000 yard rushing on the season, but also was back at his old position of quarterback. Crestwood has tried different things to jumpstart the offense with little success.

Bottom Line: The playoffs start next week. But for these two teams, they start Friday night.

Susquehanna (2-7) at Holy Redeemer (2-7)

7 p.m. Saturday

at King’s College

The Coaches: Susquehanna’s Kyle Cook (37-53), 9th year; Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (3-20), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Susquehanna 29-0 in 2019

First Meeting: Susquehanna 48-7 in 2010

All-Time Series: Susquehanna 6-0

Scouting Susquehanna: The Sabers brought in lights for their annual night game, but it was lights out. Unbeaten Old Forge scored four TDs of 50 yards or more in a 48-0 victory. Their only wins are against Holy Cross and Montrose, the two teams Redeemer has defeated. However, there were some close games elsewhere – a pair of one-point losses and a three-point loss. So it appears Susquehanna’s 2-7 is more impressive than Redeemer’s 2-7.

Scouting Holy Redeemer: Redeemer wisely bowed out of the District 2 Class 3A playoffs where the Royals would have played either Wyoming Area, Scranton Prep or Lakeland. They did pick up their second win of the season last week, 49-30 over Holy Cross. Regardless of the outcome, this is Redeemer’s last game of the year. The Royals are too far down the pecking order to make the Eastern Conference 3A title game unless a bunch of teams opt out.

Bottom Line: With a few breaks, Susquehanna could have had a winning record entering the game.