🔊 Listen to this

Lake-Lehman held off a fourth-quarter rally attempt by Montrose to record 53-50 road win in a non-conference boys basketball game Saturday night.

Lehman placed three players in double figures – Corey Bean (15), Gavin Paraschak (14) and Cole Morio (13). Joe Shishoski just missed being a fourth, scoring nine points.

Hazleton Area 62, Allentown Dieruff 49

Josin Guerra and Luke Gennaro led a strong fourth-quarter performance as the Cougars defeated Allentown Dieruff.

Guerra finished with 20 points. Gennaro had 17.

Holy Redeemer 56, Hunter College HS 40

Matt Prociak scored a game-high 23 points and Justice Shoats added 17 as Holy Redeemer won in its annual trip to New York.

A complete box score was not provided.

Dallas 77, Scranton Prep 58

The backcourt of Austin Finarelli and Nick Nocito led a 28-point outburst in the second quarter as Dallas took control for a win at Scranton Prep.

Finarelli finished with 35 points while Nocito had 22. Michael Cumbo tossed in 16.

Wilkes-Barre Area 57, Wyoming Seminary 34

Nyquon Hollman scored 16 points and Samir Hill added nine as the Wolfpack defeated Wyoming Seminary.

Isaiah Stull had 15 for Seminary.

East Stroudsburg South 57, Berwick 24

Berwick fell in the championship game of the Nespoli Tournament.

Miles Doll had nine to lead Berwick.

Troy 88, MMI Prep 35

Troy dominated from the second quarter on to defeat MMI Prep.

Chase Eyerly led MMI with 17 points.

Nanticoke Area 49, Pittston Area 45

Chris Johnson scored eight of his nine points in the fourth quarter as the Trojans were able to close out a win.

Payton Kepp led Nanticoke Area with 16 points followed by Owen Brown with 11.

Anthony Cencetti scored 15 for Pittston Area. Dom Jannuzzi had 12 and Ethan Ghannam added 10.

Hazleton Area 62, Allentown Dieruff 49

HAZLETON AREA (62) – Josin Guerra 7 4-8 20, Eluid Lopez 1 0-0 3, Nick Hebel 2 2-2 7, Khalid Morrieson 4 0-3 8, Treyvon Corchado 0 0-0 0, Connor Shamany 0 1-4 1, Matt Cusatis 2 0-1 4, Chris Catrone 0 0-0 0, Luke Gennaro 3 10-15 17, Joe Marshall 0 0-0 0, Sammy Guzman 0 0-0 0, Rich Rossi 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 19-35 62.

ALLENTOWN DIERUFF (49) – Ed Acevedo 5 0-0 12, Raul Velazquez 1 1-2 3, Nasir Rosa 0 0-0 0, Jaden Castro 5 4-5 17, Daniel Quinones 3 5-7 11, Von Mora 1 0-0 2, James-Ross Benson 0 0-1 0, Zaher Patterson 1 0-0 2, Xion Chapman 0 1-4 1, Jayden Walker 0 1-2 1, Willie Middleton 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-22 49.

Hazleton Area`12`22`10`18 – 62

Allentown Dieruff`17`13`11`8 – 49

Three-point goals – HA 5 (Guerra 2, Lopez, Hebel, Gennaro). AD 5 (Acevedo 2, Castro 3).

Lake-Lehman 53, Montrose 50

LAKE-LEHMAN (53) – Corey Bean 6 1-2 15, Cole Morio 1 10-19 13, Seth Berry 1 0-0 2, Gavin Paraschak 6 1-2 14, Joe Shishoski 3 3-4 9, Jake Herceg 0 0-0 0, Leshawn Hammett 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-27 53.

MONTROSE (50) – Jacob Lucas 0 0-0 0, Levi Smith 0 0-0 0, Zack Funk 0 0-0 0, Andrew Devin 0 1-2 1, Wyatt Nabu 0 0-0 0, Sam Stashko 9 3-4 21, Justin Holgash 3 3-4 12, Conner Watkins 4 1-2 9. Totals 19 9-14 50.

Lake-Lehman`17`9`16`11 – 53

Montrose`13`12`5`20 – 50

Three-point goals – LL 4 (Bean 2, Morio, Paraschak). MON 3 (Holgash).

Dallas 77, Scranton Prep 58

DALLAS (77) – Austin Finarelli 13 3-3 35, Nick Nocito 8 0-0 22, Zach Paczewski 0 0-0 0, Jackson Wydra 0 0-0 0, Darius Wallace 1 0-0 2, Michael Bufalino 1 0-2 2, EJ Matushak 0 0-0 0, Michael Cumbo 5 4-4 16, Angelo Zarola 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 4-7 77.

SCRANTON PREP (58) – Pettinato 5 0-3 11, Andrew Furguson 2 0-0 6, Nick Paoli 0 0-0 0, Matt Cobb 3 2-2 8, Noah Sorenson 5 1-4 11, Robert Rossi 7 5-10 19, Jordan Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 9-21 58.

Dallas`12`28`14`23 – 77

Scranton Prep`13`15`13`17 – 58

Three-point goals – DAL 14 (Finarelli 6, Nocito 6, Cumbo 2). SP 3 (Pettinato , Furguson 2).

Wilkes-Barre Area 58, Wyoming Seminary 34

WYOMING SEMINARY (34) – Isaiah Stull 6 2-2 15, Thomas Iskra 0 0-1 0, Zhengyi Zhou 1 0-0 2, Phil Evan 0 0-0 0, Jack Novelli 2 0-0 5, Teddy Kraus 0 0-0 0, Alexander Aiello 0 0-0 0, March Jackett 2 2-2 6, Chief Montalvo 1 1-2 3, Alex Ross 0 0-0 0, Zac Williamson 0 3-6 3. Totals 12 8-13 34.

WBA (58) – Markell Parnell 2 0-0 5, Waarithi Oseni 1 0-0 2, Brandon Benjamin 3 0-1 7, Mike Andrzejewski 0 0-0 0, Kaleb Spade 1 0-0 3, Jacob Horga 1 0-0 3, Chris Sabb 1 0-0 2, Terrell Timothy 1 0-0 2, Samir Hill 4 1-1 9, Bryan Clarke 4 0-0 8, Jace John 0 0-0 0, Gavin Gruden 0 0-0 0, Naquon Hollman 6 4-6 16. Totals 24 2-5 57.

Wyoming Seminary`6`10`9`9 – 34

Wilkes-Barre Area`10`16`14`17 – 58

Three-point goals – WS 2 (Stull, Novelli). WBA 4 (Parnell, Benjamin, Spade, Horga).

East Stroudsburg South 57, Berwick 24

ESS (57) – Thedison 0 0-0 0, Simms 4 0-0 9, Suntos 3 0-0 6, Milelo 6 0-0 17, Garrison 1 2-2 4, Chatman 3 0-0 6, Green 1 0-0 2, Almonte 2 0-0 4, Moore 1 0-0 2, McIntyre 3 1-2 7, Watt 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-4 57.

BERWICK (24) – Jackson Smith 2 0-1 4, Sean Murphy 0 1-2 1, Graham Marshman 1 0-0 3, Billy Hanson 0 0-0 0, Matt Lonczynski 0 0-0 0, Ryen Steele 0 0-0 0, Tahsjee Taylor 1 0-0 2, Miles Doll 3 0-2 9, Brock Seely 0 0-0 0, Orion Tripp 0 0-0 0, Josh Persaud 1 0-0 3, Jose Jimenez 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 1-5 24.

ESS`25`9`15`8 – 57

Berwick`4`7`2`11 – 24

Three-point goals – ESS 6 (Simms, Milelo 5). BER 5 (Marshman, Doll 3, Persaud).