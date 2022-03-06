🔊 Listen to this

Ryleigh Collins from Wyoming Seminary claimed her second district record of the weekend on Saturday when she won the 500 freestyle.

MMI Prep’s Woobie Kupsky looks at the scoreboard after breaking a district record for the second time in as many days, winning the 500 freestyle.

Dallas’ Payton Stauffer comes off of the starting block in the 100 freestyle on Saturday.

PLAINS TWP. — Dallas left it to the last race to punctuate another dominant district meet.

The Mountaineers came from behind – not like they needed to all weekend – to win the boys 400 free relay just beyond the wall.

It was a fitting, if not uproarious, way to cap off Dallas’ sweep at the District 2 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday in Plains Township.

It marks back-to-back district titles for the Mountaineers’ squad. Dallas solidified its dynasty status with its fifth consecutive boys team crown.

With the team championship well in the bag, the Dallas boys put an exclamation mark on their performance at the Wilkes-Barre Area Natatorium. Trailing Scranton Prep by half of a lap, Jason Puza started the comeback as the third leg. He kicked it off to anchor Maddoc Watkins.

Watkins closed down the gap by a few yards with his touch of the wall. He passed out the Cavaliers’ Alex Iannone at the midway point and secured the team’s district championship, much to the elation of his Dallas teammates.

“There’s nothing better than swimming a good relay with some of your buddies,” Puza said. “Nothing beats it.”

For himself, Puza came into the meet as a two-tenths underdog to Iannone in the 100 back. He dropped two seconds to beat his counterpart by a healthy margin. Puza came first in 54.05 seconds.

“Smooth swimming,” Puza said. “That’s really it – not a whole lot to it.”

The Dallas girls did not walk away with any gold medals on the final day of competition. Gabby Spaciano took second place in the 100 back in 1:01.19.

Peyton Stauffer was third place in the 100 free in 54.29 seconds.

Both of Friday’s record breakers replicated their performances on Saturday. Both Wyoming Seminary’s Ryleigh Collins and MMI Prep’s Woobie Kupsky broke individual district records for the second time in as many days.

Collins took down Scranton Prep and Alabama alum Mia Nonnenberg’s nine-year record in the 500 free. The Blue Knight junior raced to a 4:54.9 finish to defeat the former state champion’s record by 83-hundredths of a second. Beating the field by 15-full seconds, Collins gasped and put her hands over her mouth in shock when she saw her time on the scoreboard.

“I really was not expecting that time,” Collins said. “My goal for this week was just to get under five (minutes). I’ve been really trying to get that since freshman year. So, just to do that today is really exciting. At that time, it was definitely not expected.”

Kupsky shattered his own district record in the same event on the boys’ side. The Preppers’ sophomore beat his mark – set last year at North Pocono – by 5.32 seconds. Kupsky won the 500 free with a time of 4:36.96.

“At the 200, I was pretty tired,” Kupsky said. “I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. I kept looking at my splits on the board every time I’d go down.

“I was able to see that if I was able to hold down for the rest without, you know, dying, I would be good.”

The upset of the afternoon came from Holy Redeemer Julia Bucknavage. Swimming in an event not even considered her own specialty, the Royals’ senior beat out the top seed by more than 1.5 seconds. Bucknavage earned a 100 back gold medal in 59.66 seconds.

“This isn’t my main event; it was just something I switched into throughout the season,” Bucknavage said. “Every time I swam it, I’d drop consistently.”

Bucknavage won two events last season, none of which she competed

in her senior season district championships. On Saturday, she felt the race was hers as soon as she got into the water.

“I knew I had it going into my first turn,” she said. “I know my underwaters are very strong. It’s the strongest part of my race. So if I kept that up, I’d win it.”

Wyoming Seminary won the girls 400 free relay. Led by Collins in the anchor position, the Blue Knights clocked in at 3:40.17.

In addition to Collins’ record-breaking win, the Blue Knights added two other individual gold medals in the 100 breast events. Alyssa Kelly finished first in 1:07-flat, and Zhantore Akylbekov picked up his second top prize of the weekend with a time of 58.72 seconds.

H.S. SWIMMING

District 2 Class 2A Girls Championship

100 Free – 1. SP Nicole Iriza 52.17, 2. VV Molly Hubal 54.07, 3. DAL Peyton Stauffer 54.29, 4. VV Lily Nemeth 54.59, 5. SP Tessa Mangan 56.14, 6. SP Carly Schofield 57.55, 7. DUN Maura Sheets, 8. SEM Ava Betnar, 9. EL Reese Warriner, 10. AH Liz Keisling, 11. HR Carly Glaser, 12. HC Rylie Heusner

500 Free -1. SEM Ryleigh Collins 4:54.9, 2. MMI Mary Kate Kupsky 5:10.37, 3. DAL Olivia Thomas 5:22.19, 4. DAL Olivia Sitkowski 5:31.27, 5. DAL Erika Doran 5:33.26, 6. LAK Molly Kawash 5:37.94, 7. SEM Claire Stretanski, 8. HR Emma Midkiff, 9. HR Jordyn Dutko, 10. VV Della Noon, 11. EL Allison Grosvenor, 12. AH Phoebe Davidock

100 Back – 1. HR Julia Bucknavage 59.66, 2. DAL Gabby Spaciano 1:01.19, 3. NP Hope Gilgallon 1:01.69, 4. SEM Cara McCall 1:01.7, 5. VV Lily Nemeth 1:02.57, 6. SP Ava Forgione 1:03.64, 7. DAL Caitlin Curran, 8. CAR Maddie Borders, 9. VV Hailey O’Leary, 10. DAL Audrey Haydu, 11. DAL Cara Pocono, 12. SEM Ava Betnar

100 Breast – 1. SEM Alyssa Kelly 1:07, 2. SP Liv Turner Havira 1:09.33, 3. VV Nicole Chiricos 1:12.63, 4. DAL Gina Kerrick 1:12.65, 5. WAL Rachel Keane 1:12.95, 6. LL Amanda McGurk 1:13.88, 7. SEM Trinity Kong, 8. HC Rylie Heusner, 9. LL Allison Vitanovec, 10. DAL Sarah Gauntlett, 11. SEM Christina Olsen, 12. HR Carly Glaser

District 2 Class 2A Boys Championship

100 Free – 1. SP Nathan Thayer 47.08, 2. DAL Madoc Watkins 47.25, 3. EL Kevin Noldy 48.83, 4. SEM Richie de Luna 49.58, 5. TUN Jacob Wagner 50.83, 6. LAK Dominico Spataro 53.09, 7. DAL Jacob Hoegen, 8. BER Thomas Andrews, 9. DAL Casey McGlynn, 10. WAL Brendan Creamer, 11. NAN Joseph Reyes, 12. SP Ben Galko

500 Free – 1. MMI Woobie Kupsky 4:36.96, 2. DAL Tommy Doran 4:43.05, 3. DAL Chris Schell 5:04.02, 4. SP Ethan Haggerty 5:07.1; 5. SEM Jakob Baur 5:09.8, 6. DAL Andrew Wilk 5:10.34, 7. TUN Brady Lukasavage, 8. NAN Hugo Panecatl, 9. DAL Stephen Miller, 10. LAK Nathan Micknick, 11. EL Quinn Grosvenor, 12. SP Noah Lynch

100 Back – 1. DAL Jason Puza 54.05, 2. SP Alex Iannone 56.1, 3. TUN Jordan Wagner 59.63, 4. LL Jackson Kuhar 59.91, 5. DAL Jason Hoegen 1:00.08, 6. SEM Harry Feng 1:00.33, 7. SP Liam Ong, 8. DUN Anthony Bonavoglia, 9. TUN Josh Gaudet, 10. DAL Arten Smagin, 11. SEM Daniel Fisher, 12. WS Jacob Schultz

100 Breast – 1. SEM Zhantore Akylbekov 58.72, 2. HC Luke Healey 1:02.85, 3. LL Tyler Manzoni 1:03.36, 4. SEM Gabe de Luna 1:04.1, 5. TUN William Lupinski 1:05.67, 6. WW Adrian Agnello 1:06.52, 7. HR John Evans, 8. DAL Jackson Barr, 9. SP Gordon Kopa, 10. TUN Jakob Baltrusaitis, 11. SP Jack Walsh, 12. SP Ryan Walsh

Index – Abington Heights (AH), Carbondale Area (CAR), Berwick (BER), Dallas (DAL), Dunmore (DUN), Elk Lake (EL), Holy Cross (HC), Holy Redeemer (HR), Lake-Lehman (LL), MMI Prep (MMI), Nanticoke Area (NAN), North Pocono (NP), Scranton Prep (SP), Tunkhannock (TUN), Valley View (VV), Wallenpaupack (WAL), West Scranton (WS), Western Wayne (WW), Wyoming Area (WA), Wyoming Seminary (SEM)

Team standings and 400 free relay results were unavailable at press time.