Monica Wignot, a multi-sport star at Holy Redeemer High School, died from injuries sustained in a car crash on March 4 in Pittsburgh, according to a press release from the University of Pittsburgh where Wignot played collegiately.

“Monica Wignot represented the student-athlete ideal at Pitt,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “She excelled in not one but two sports at the Division I level, a reflection of both her tremendous talent and commitment. That same dedication was evident in her academic pursuits as she earned three degrees from the University of Pittsburgh. The Pitt Athletics family extends our deepest sympathies to Monica’s family and loved ones.”

Wignot, 29, graduated from Holy Redeemer High School in Wilkes Barre. While there, she participated in track, soccer, volleyball and basketball.

She played four years of volleyball followed by one season of women’s basketball at Pitt. She earned All-Big East honors for volleyball in addition to the second-most single-season blocks in Pitt basketball history.

“Monica was a fantastic athlete, a loyal teammate and a good person,” volleyball head coach Dan Fisher said. “She was on my first team at Pitt in 2013 and by the end of that year, she became the best player on our court. She had a big hand in helping turn this program around and I wish I could have coached her longer. I know how much her family, teammates and loved ones are hurting right now.”

She earned dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and sociology from Pitt in 2014 prior to garnering her master’s in social work in 2016. Following her single season playing basketball in 2014-15, she remained with the program to serve as a graduate assistant for the 2015-16 season.

“I am truly devastated,” former women’s basketball head coach Suzie McConnell-Serio said. “Monica was a special athlete, but more importantly an amazing young woman – someone you hope your daughter grows up to be like. Monica created a culture of excellence and was such an integral part of our program and our NCAA Tournament run. My thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

She used her Master of Social Work to aid families in need at Presbyterian Hospital Pittsburgh and UPMC Shadyside.

Monica is survived by her parents, Tom of Doylestown, and Terri of Wilkes Barre; her older brothers, Stephen of Wilkes-Barre and Owen and his wife Brittany of Fairport, NY; her younger sister, Julia of Cleveland, Ohio; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends who will miss her very much.

Celebration of Monica’s Life takes place on Thursday, March 10, 2022 with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin’s, 142 South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre. It continues with a Funeral Mass at 5:30 p.m. in the Church of Saint Nicholas, 226 South Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre.

