The Holy Redeemer boys and Lake-Lehman girls had their state playoff games scheduled for Saturday postponed because of snow.

Both games have been moved to Sunday.

District 2 champion Redeemer will play District 11 champion Executive Education at 2 p.m. in a Class 3A second-round game at the Lehighton Elementary Center. The game is starting an hour earlier than the original Saturday time.

District 2 third seed Lehman will play District 11 champion Jim Thorpe at 3 p.m. in a Class 4A second-round game at the Berwick Middle School.

The winners of those games play in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Several of Saturday’s state games were postponed on Friday and moved to Sunday. Several more were moved to Sunday on Saturday morning with more expected to be shifted.

The Dallas boys are the only other Wyoming Valley Conference team still in the state playoffs. The District 2 champion Mountaineers will play District 12 runner-up West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The site and time haven’t been announced.