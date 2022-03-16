🔊 Listen to this

BETHLEHEM — Nick Nocito scored 23 points and was involved in a series of key plays down the stretch Wednesday night as Dallas recovered late in regulation, then ran away in overtime for a 79-68 victory over West Philadelphia in a PIAA Class 4A boys basketball state quarterfinal.

The win sends Dallas into its first state semifinal appearance Friday night against Neumann-Goretti, which has won eight state titles since 2010.

Dallas ran out to a 13-point lead and was in front for most of the game until West Philadelphia moved in front early in the fourth quarter.

The Mountaineers scored five of the last six points of regulation, then outscored the Speedboys 14-3 in overtime.

“They had the lead near the end of the game,” Nocito said. “We kept fighting and didn’t give up.”

Nocito had the last seven Dallas points of regulation, including the 3-pointer that forced overtime, then helped spark the overtime burst.

Michael Cumbo scored six points in overtime to finish with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Deyishon Miller scored 28 points, including the 1,000th of his career for West Philadelphia, but Nocito drew an offensive foul on him for his fifth foul with 44.4 seconds left in overtime and Dallas in front by five.

Nocito assisted baskets by Cumbo and Finarelli, then Cumbo hit two free throws as Dallas scored the game’s final six points.

Nasir Washington hit five 3-pointers while scoring 24 points for West Philadelphia.

Washington gave the Speedboys the first of their three four-point leads.

Nocito grabbed an offensive rebound and hit both ends of a one-and-one to make it 64-62 with 1:49 left.

After Nocito’s 3-pointer with 1:15 left tied the game, West Philadelphia held the ball the rest of the way and Dallas sat back, waiting to make one more stop.

Austin Finarelli made a steal with four seconds left, raced up floor and fired a 3-pointer that rattled out at the regulation buzzer.

Finarelli also had a block in the last two minutes of regulation. He finished with 13 points and four steals, two of which came in overtime.

Jackson Wydra did not miss a shot while adding 10 points.

PIAA Class 4A Quarterfinals

Dallas 79, West Philadelphia 68 (OT)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (68) — Deyishon Miller 11 5-8 28, Nasir Washington 6 6-7 23, Nasir Davis 1 0-1 2, Elijah Hester 2 2-2 6, John Fields 0 0-0 0, Jaden Williams 1 0-0 2, Jihad Pickens-Brown 2 1-2 5, Jhermill Black 0 0-0 0, Jabrill Jackson 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 15-22 69.

DALLAS (79) — Austin Finarelli 6 1-4 15, Nick Nocito 6 10-11 23, Jackson Wydra 4 2-2 10, Michael Bufalino 2 2-2 7, Mike Cumbo 6 7-7 20, Angelo Zarola 0 2-2 2, EJ Matushek 0 0-0 0, Nick Williams 0 0-0 0, Zach Paczewski 1 0-0 3, Darius Wallace 0 0-0 0, Cameron Faux 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 24-28 79.

West Philly`13`19`19`14`3 — 68

Dallas`23`14`17`11`14 — 79

Three-point goals — WP 6 (Washington 5, Miller); DAL 6 (Finarelli 2, Bufalino 2, Nocito, Cumbo)