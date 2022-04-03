🔊 Listen to this

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently urged Pennsylvanians be mindful of woodland fire danger as seasonal wildfire risk increases.

“Spring is here and that means more people spending time recreating outdoors, which is why it is important to remind the public of the danger of wildfires,” Dunn said. “One act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests, where wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind.”

The greatest danger of wildfires in Pennsylvania occurs during the spring months of March, April, and May, and the autumn months of October and November. In Pennsylvania, 99 percent of all wildfires are caused by people.

Certain conditions are necessary for a wildfire to occur:

• An available fuel source, such as dried grass or leaves.

• Dry conditions, including low relative humidity.

• An ignition source — some way for the fire to start.

DCNR encourages those starting a fire at home or at a campsite to make sure there are no combustible items within 10 feet of the fire. Additionally, it is recommended to have a rake or shovel along with water to properly suppress the embers of a fire. Finally, officials recommend checking DCNR’s website to see if there is an elevated fire risk.

Volunteer and Bureau of Forestry firefighters are frequently dispatched to wildfires outside of Pennsylvania during the summer months and they also respond to wildfires during this busy season. That responsibility extends to Pennsylvania’s 17 million acres of private and state-owned woodlands.

“Our firefighters work hard to suppress blazes year-round and many of them are preventable if people take the proper steps to practice safe behaviors,” State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “We want to remind people to be careful with campfires and backyard burning, and to take the proper precautions at all times. It can help save lives and protect wildlife habitats.”

Advice from DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry includes:

• Clear the area around the fire prior to starting it.

• Keep the fire small and never leave it unattended.

• Before you strike a campfire match, first consider if it is too warm, dry or windy for a fire and if the surrounding area is free of leaves and other combustibles.

• Make sure there is a ready source of water (bucket or hose) nearby and a rake to extinguish any embers that might escape.

• When you are done with the fire put it out with water until all ashes are cold to the touch.

Thousands of acres of state and private woodlands are burned by wildfires each year.

Debris burning, equipment use, power lines, and campfires, are some of the most common causes of wildfires in Pennsylvania. Light rainfall in many areas, lack of green foliage in the spring, low humidity and sunny, windy days all combine to increase chances of forest and brush fires spreading. Such fires are almost always traced to human carelessness.

Residents are also advised to create “safe zones” around homes and cabins by removing leaves and other debris from the ground and rain gutters, stacking firewood away from structures and trimming overhanging branches.

Wildfire prevention is a message brought to people across the country by the well-known figure, Smokey Bear. Detailed information about wildfire prevention as well as materials for kids and educators is on the www.SmokeyBear.com.

State park campgrounds

are open for trout season

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently encouraged anglers to consider using state park campsites for overnight fishing trips as trout season approaches. A total of 43 campgrounds throughout the state will provide camping starting on the April 2 opener.

“As trout season nears, it is important that the public is aware of the wonderful opportunities for fishing and camping at our state parks,” Dunn said. “We are proud to support outdoor recreation efforts on public lands and look forward to seeing a great turnout this year as people continue to turn to the outdoors for their health and well-being.”

DCNR has opened additional campsites to accommodate the trout season to help expand the outdoor experience. There are 86,000 miles of rivers and streams, and thousands of lakes and ponds in Pennsylvania. Much of this abundant freshwater wealth is found within our state parks and state forests – 101 state parks and 20 state forests permit fishing with the proper fishing license.

“Whether you’re a lifelong angler or discovering the sport of fishing for the first time this trout season, lakes and streams located within state parks are a great place to start,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC). “Camping and fishing make the perfect combination for families looking for adventure and convenience as they make lasting memories on the water.”

Campsites at state parks can be reserved online on a first-come, first-served basis or by calling 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), Monday through Saturday, 7:00 AM until 5:00 PM, except on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. State parks that accommodate trout fishing with campsite availability include:

Check individual parks for specific camping availability as some options (cabins, yurts, lodges, etc.) are already reserved. In 2023, camping reservations at parks that accommodate trout season will be expanded to the 11-month standard reservation window.

Fishing in Pennsylvania requires a fishing license. For more information about purchasing a fishing license visit the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s website.

Through a partnership with the PFBC, the American Sportfishing Association, and DCNR, the public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing while at the certain parks.The program is a part of DCNR’s efforts to ensure nature is accessible to all Pennsylvanians. Those seeking to use loaner equipment are asked to contact the park office to ensure availability.

For more information about camping at state parks, visit DCNR’s website.

Importance of environmental

justice highlighted for Pa.

Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell this week spoke with a group of students at Penn State Brandywine about environmental justice and encouraged people to review and comment on the draft Environmental Justice Policy, open for public comment until May 11, 2022.

“I appreciated the opportunity to speak with the leaders of tomorrow about environmental justice and how we can incorporate these principles into DEP’s work across Pennsylvania,” McDonnell said. “Low-income communities and communities of color have borne disproportionate levels of pollution for generations, and the draft Environmental Justice Policy is one step toward ensuring that does not continue.”

The draft Environmental Justice Policy includes several sections to expand and improve upon the existing Environmental Justice Policy which has been in effect since 2004. The new policy will attempt to integrate environmental justice into more aspects of DEP’s work to benefit environmental justice communities. This may include revising definitions of environmental justice areas or populations; increasing collaboration and planning between state government agencies; developing environmental justice mapping, resources, and data for community use; prioritizing environmental justice in grant-making practices; and training DEP staff and external partners on environmental justice.

The draft policy was developed after Governor Tom Wolf signed the Environmental Justice Executive Order last fall.

DEP will hold three virtual public hearings to accept comments on the draft Environmental Justice Policy.

Anyone who wishes to present testimony at a hearing must contact Glenda Davidson, 717-783-4759, or [email protected], at least 24 hours in advance, to reserve a time to present testimony. Language interpretation services are available upon request. Persons in need of language interpretation services must contact Glenda Davidson at [email protected] or at 717-783-4759 at least one week in advance.

Members of the public who wish to observe a virtual public hearing without providing testimony are able to view the hearings. Those who have not registered in advance as described previously will remain muted for the duration of the public hearing.

Written comments are accepted through DEP’s online eComment tool at — https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/eComment/ — or by e-mail to [email protected] Written comments may be mailed to the Technical Guidance Coordinator, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Policy Office, Rachel Carson State Office Building, P.O. Box 2063, Harrisburg, PA 17105-2063.

Learn to hunt

spring gobblers

There is no better cure for cabin fever than spending time in the woods hunting spring gobblers.

But if you are new to spring gobbler hunting, or have yet to give it a try, starting out can feel overwhelming.

The Game Commission is holding three online seminars to provide all the information needed to get started.

The first will discuss the gear turkey hunters use and cover everything from the different type of shotguns, shells, camouflage, calls and decoys.

The second seminar will cover the biology of the wild turkey and topics such as where turkeys like to roost in the evenings, where they head in the mornings, what their different sounds mean, their breeding cycle, and how you can use this information to your advantage when scouting and hunting.

The final seminar will focus on hunting tips and tactics, and will be hosted by Matt Morrett, a world-champion turkey caller and one of the most experienced turkey hunters in North America. Matt will share some of his experiences and provide insights on how to fill your tag.

Each seminar will be approximately 45 minutes long and conclude with a question-and-answer period. If you can’t watch any of these seminars live, they will be recorded and posted on the Game Commission YouTube channel.

The first seminar will take place on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. Advance registration is required.

To register or see the complete schedule of upcoming seminars, please visit the Learn to Hunt page at the Game Commission’s website at http://bit.ly/pgclearntohunt.