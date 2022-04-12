🔊 Listen to this

The Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer follows through on a two-run home run during the third inning of a game against the New York Yankees on Monday in New York.

The Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer, center, celebrates with Santiago Espinal, left, after they scored on a two-run home run during the third inning of a game against the New York Yankees on Monday in New York.

NEW YORK — George Springer answered booing fans with a go-ahead, two-run homer and a RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 Monday night.

Alek Manoah (1-0) allowed one hit over six innings, Joey Gallo’s opposite-field single with one out in the second, bettering his six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut in the Bronx last May 27.

The 24-year-old right-hander struck out seven and worked around four walks, helping the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium winning streak to five.

Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by Major League Baseball of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.

Fans booed Springer before and during each at-bat, and he finished a triple short of the cycle in the leadoff spot. No. 9 batter Santiago Espinal had three singles for the Blue Jays.

Springer followed Espinal’s third-inning single by pulling a slider from Jameson Taillon (0-1) into the left-field seats for his second homer in two days.

Espinal hit a two-out single in the seventh and scored when Springer sliced a fastball to the opposite field for a double on two hops to the right-field wall.

Manoah loosened up before the game with a football, then mixed 44 fastballs, 22 sliders, 18 sinkers and 15 changeups, getting five swings and misses on fastballs, four on sliders and three on changeups.

Manoah walked the bases loaded in the third before Giancarlo Stanton hit a broken-bat grounder to shortstop Bo Bichette, who made a backhand pickup and off-balance throw to first from the edge of the outfield grass.

Right fielder Teoscar Hernández slid to grab Kyle Higashioka’s looping ball into short right field with two on in the seventh after Gleyber Torres’ leadoff single off Trevor Richards and Aaron Hicks’ walk.

Espinal, shifted to the left side of second, ranged back to the right side of second to glove pinch-hitter Josh Donaldson’s 106 mph grounder against Adam Cimber. Espinal flipped to Bichette, who made an acrobatic 360-degree turn at second and threw to first for an inning-ending double play.

Jordan Romano finished the four-hitter for his third save, and the Yankees lost their second straight after opening with two wins. Of the seven times New York was shut out last year, two were against Toronto.

Taillon became the first Yankees pitcher to last five innings, allowing five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Extra basses

Yankee Stadium has a bit of a club vibe during batting practice. A bass speaker has been installed at the front of each dugout.

Dye is cast

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took batting practice with a tie-dye colored bat. He wasn’t sure what brand. “Somebody just put it in my locker. I just grabbed it,” he said through a translator.

Long distance

While Michael Kay and David Cone were in the YES broadcast booth at Yankee Stadium, Paul O’Neill called the game from home in Ohio due to family issues, the network said.

Trainer’s room

Blue Jays: C Danny Jansen was put on the 10-day IL with a strained left oblique muscle. LHP Anthony Kay was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, C Tyler Heineman selected from the International League club, LHP Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Buffalo and OF Josh Palacios was designated for assignment.

Yankees: LHP Jordan Montgomery “got some swelling that’s kind of moved around the knee” after getting hit by Xander Bogaerts’ 103 mph comebacker Sunday, manager Aaron Boone said.

Up next

LHP Nestor Cortes (2-3, 2.90 in 2021) starts for the Yankees on Tuesday night and LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-9, 4.41 in 2021) for the Blue Jays.