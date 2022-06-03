🔊 Listen to this

The sites and times have been set for the PIAA state first-round games Monday involving four baseball and two softball teams from the Wyoming Valley Conference. All six enter the state playoffs as District 2 champions.

All baseball games will start at 4:30 p.m.

In Class 6A, Hazleton Area will play District 1 third seed Coatesville at the Mountain Post Legion Field. In Class 4A, Wyoming Area takes on D4 champion Montoursville at Wilkes University.

Lake-Lehman will play D11 champion Panther Valley at Misericordia University in a Class 3A game. MMI Prep will host D1 champion Jenkintown in Class A.

If softball, Pittston Area will be home as it takes on D3 third seed South Western at 4:30 p.m. the Primary Center in Hughestown in a Class 5A contest. In Class 4A, Tunkhannock will play D4 champion Shamokin at 7 p.m. at Central Columbia High School.

MMI baseball and Pittston Area softball are being permitted to host state games because their fields and facilities meet the standards set forth by the PIAA, including the ability to charge admission. The PIAA made this change for this season only.