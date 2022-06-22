🔊 Listen to this

Jordan Prushinski went 3-for-3 at the plate and earned the pitching win with seven strikeouts to help Plains defeat Mountain Top 12-2 in four innings on Tuesday in the District 16 major softball tournament.

Anna Cielski finished 2-for-3 in the win.

RailRiders edged in Toledo

Three RailRiders pitchers combined to allow just four hits on Tuesday, but that was just enough for host Toledo to pull out a 3-2 victory in the series opener at Fifth Third Field.

Tied at 2-2 in the seventh inning, the Mud Hens grinded out the winning run against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Vinny Nittoli.

Josh Lester drew a leadoff walk and strole second base, which allowed him to score the tiebreaker on a John Valente single to right field.

That was Toledo’s fourth and final hit of the evening, as the Mud Hens finished without an extra-base hit.

Starter JP Sears went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits to go with eight strikeouts and a walk. Jose Mujica didn’t allow a hit over two innings, with Nittoli pitching the final two frames after that.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre struck in the top of the first on an Oswald Peraza RBI single.

Toledo answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second as Valente singled in his first run of the game and Jack Lopez followed with an RBI single of his own.

The RailRiders managed to tie the game up in the fifth inning thanks to a Derek Dietrich sac fly.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre missed a chance to tie the game in the eighth when Tim Locastro tried to stretch a leadoff double into a triple and was thrown out at third.

The RailRiders had another chance in the ninth, putting runners on first and second with one out before Toledo retired Chris Owings and Jake Bauers to end the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finished with a 9-4 edge in hits, with Greg Bird and Locastro each tallying two. Bauers was 1-for-4 with a triple.