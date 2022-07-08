🔊 Listen to this

Swoyersville/West Side’s Liam Gill reacts after crossing the plate with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth Thursday. Gill scored on a single by Derek Rukstalis to give Swoyersville/West Side a 6-5 victory.

Swoyersville/West Side’s Bobby Chipego high fives third base coach Trevor Mylet after bringing in a run in the third inning Thursday. Chipego hit an RBI single and made it to third on an error.

Swoyersville/West Side starting pitcher Derek Rukstalis hugs Kingston/Forty Fort starting pitcher Damien Eastman while Bryce Zagorsky pats him on the back at the end of Thursday’s game.

Ryan Gensel is all smiles after hitting a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to start a game-winning rally for Swoyersville/West Side on Thursday.

SWOYERSVILLE — The Swoyersville/West Side all-stars had a walk-off win against Greater Wyoming Area earlier in the District 31 Little League Major Baseball tournament.

The stakes and the drama were at a different level Thursday.

Down three runs and with the season on the line, SWS rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Kingston/Forty Fort 6-5 in a D31 semifinal game.

SWS will play Back Mountain National at 5:45 p.m. Monday at the Plains Little League for the championship and a spot in the Section 5 playoffs.

Ryan Gensel started the sixth with a home run to right-center field. Derek Rukstalis drove in the game-winning run with a line single to left to score Liam Gill, who tripled in two runs to tie the score 5-5.

“I love all these kids and today was a special day for (Rukstalis),” SWS manager Jeff Zoranski said. “He did it on the mound, he did it with the bat. I couldn’t be more happy for these kids after this game. They fought hard.”

Everything fell into place after Gensel crushed a pitch for his homer.

“When Ryan hit the bomb I knew it would give us a chance to flip the order,” Zoranski said of his seven-hole hitter. “I told the kids, ‘Listen, just get good at-bats, get on base and put it on the next guy.’ That’s what they did and it worked out.”

Trevor Ruddy came to bat next and hit an infield single. Connor Lehman then reached on an error that sent Michael Stanko, who was running for Ruddy, to second. Gill followed and lined what looked like a single to right, but when the ball landed it took an unexpected angle to the corner. The triple tied it 5-5. Rukstalis then ripped a liner to left to win the game.

KFF took a 2-0 lead on a homer by Jack Deats that also scored Damien Eastman, who had singled. Deats’ two-out single scored Zach Charneski in the third, making it 3-0.

SWS cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Gill and Rukstalis reached on errors to start the frame. Gill scored on a groundout by Max Mylet and Rukstalis scored on a single by Bobby Chipego.

KKF, though, tacked on a run in the fourth and another in the sixth to build its 5-2 lead. Max Iracki doubled with one out in the fourth and in a bit of daring base running tagged up on an infield popout. The throw to third was off target and he scored. Gavin Alvero led off the sixth with a walk and moved to third on Iracki’s single, his third hit of the game. Alvero scored on Kellan Krypel’s groundout.

The game featured a unique double play in the second inning. KFF had a runner on third when a popout was caught and the ball was thrown to third to try to get the runner. The throw was wide and the runner ran home. However, he never tagged up and ran back to third without first touching home plate again. Since he didn’t retrace his steps, he was called out.

District 31 Major Baseball Semifinal

Swoyersville/West Side 6, Kingston/Forty Fort 5

KFF`AB`R`H`BI

Such-Mashinski cf`3`0`0`0

Zomerfeld ph`1`0`0`0

Charneski c`3`1`1`0

Eastman p`2`1`1`0

Deats ss`3`1`3`3

McDermott 1b`3`0`1`0

Alvero lf`1`1`0`0

Turner rf`1`0`0`0

Iracki 3b`3`1`3`0

Connolly 2b`3`0`0`0

Krypel rf`2`0`0`1

Williams rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`5`9`4

SWS`AB`R`H`BI

Gill ss`4`2`3`2

Rukstalis p`4`1`2`1

Mylet c`3`0`1`1

Dubaskas 2b`2`0`0`0

Stanko ph-pr`1`1`0`0

Zagorsky 1b`2`0`1`0

Chipego ph`1`0`1`1

Zoranski cf`3`0`0`0

Gensel lf`3`1`1`1

Ruddy rf`1`0`1`0

Puscavage ph`1`0`0`0

Lehman 3b`2`1`0`0

Bennett 3b`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`6`10`6

2B — Iracki. 3B — Gill. HR — Deats. Gensel.

KFF`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Eastman`5`8`4`3`2`4

McDermott L`0`2`2`1`0`0

SWS`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rukstalis`5`9`4`3`2`8

Gill W`1`0`0`0`0`0