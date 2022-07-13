🔊 Listen to this

Dustin Tokarski’s time in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was brief, but his numbers were excellent.

On Wednesday the veteran goaltender returned to the Penguins, looking to provide some stability in net for the AHL club for the 2022-23 season. Tokarski, 32, signed a one-year deal with parent club Pittsburgh worth $775,000.

It was the biggest move affecting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the early going of the free agency window, which opened at noon.

Pittsburgh also added a notable AHL name in defenseman Xavier Ouellet, the long-time captain of the Laval Rocket, to bolster the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton blue line.

Tokarski replaces Louis Domingue as the organization’s No. 3 goalie. Domingue signed with the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

With former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton starters Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith comfortably set as the tandem in Pittsburgh, Tokarski is in line to be the top AHL option.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton also returns Tommy Nappier, who took over the starting job for the stretch run and playoffs in the spring when injuries hammered the Penguins’ depth chart at the position.

Promising youngster Filip Lindberg is looking to bounce back from a season-ending injury. Rookie Taylor Gauthier will also get a look after signing as an undrafted free agent back in March.

Alex D’Orio, who shared the net in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season, was not given a qualifying offer by Pittsburgh and became a free agent.

The Penguins are hoping Tokarski can pick up where he left off in 2019-20. In 18 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he posted an impressive 1.97 goals against average and .924 save percentage before the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately canceled the season.

Since then, Tokarski spent nearly all of the last two years in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres, appearing in 29 games last season.

He now enters his 13th pro season, with a career AHL record of 193-121-33 in 363 games to go with a 2.50 GAA and .912 save percentage. Tokarski was also part of a tandem in net that led the Charlotte Checkers to the 2019 Calder Cup championship.

On defense, Pittsburgh added Ouellet on a two-year, two-way deal that will pay him $762,500 in the NHL and a reported $450,000 in the AHL.

Ouellet, who turns 29 later this month, had been a mainstay in Laval, having served as the Rocket’s captain in each of the last four seasons.

The 6-foot, 197-pounder spent all of 2021-22 in the AHL, racking up 41 points (eight goals, 33 assists) in 61 games. He added nine points in 15 Calder Cup playoff games as the Rocket made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

A solid puck-mover, Ouellet could be in line for big minutes for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with Juuso Riikola signing in Sweden and Pierre-Olivier Joseph potentially moving up to Pittsburgh.

Ouellett has played 349 career AHL games with 159 points (36 goals, 123 assists). In his first eight seasons, he also appeared in 178 NHL games between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens, collecting 28 points.