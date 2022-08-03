🔊 Listen to this

July ended with the RailRiders sporting the best record for the month out of any full-season minor league team in baseball. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre even closed it out by racking up an incredible 53 runs in a six-game road sweep of Rochester.

August did not start off so favorably.

The RailRiders didn’t get their first hit until the sixth inning and came up empty in big spots, falling 4-0 to Buffalo on Tuesday night at PNC Field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre trailed just 2-0 when those first hits finally came in the sixth. A pair of singles by Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera was followed by a one-out walk by Josh Breaux to load the bases.

But Buffalo then yanked starter Tayler Saucedo, and Brandon Eisert proceeded to strike out Ronald Guzman and induce a grounder to short by Phillip Evans to escape the jam.

The RailRiders also missed chances with two men on in the seventh and eighth before going down 1-2-3 in the ninth.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (51-49) finished the night 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Making his Triple-A debut on the mound, Mitch Spence struck out four, allowing two runs in 4.2 innings.

Cullen Large hit an RBI double for the Bisons in the second for what proved to be the game-winning run and Spencer Horwitz made it 2-0 in the third with an RBI single.

Buffalo picked up some insurance with a run apiece in the eighth and ninth innings behind RBI singles from Nathan Lukes and Tanner Morris, respectively.

The Bisons win cost Scranton/Wilkes-Barre its six-game win streak overall. The RailRiders had also swept Buffalo in their last trip to Moosic,

The RailRiders ended up losing three pitchers from the roster before Tuesday’s trade deadline as the parent Yankees dealt Ken Waldichuk, JP Sears and Hayden Wesneski. Those three pitchers had thrown more than 20% of the RailRiders total innings on the season.

The series against Buffalo continues at 6:35 p.m. today at PNC Field. Ryan Weber is set to start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.