Dallas (2-0) at Williamsport (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (55-28), 8th year; Williamsport’s Mike Pearson (22-31), 6th year

Last Meeting: Dallas 27-20 in 2021

First Meeting: Williamsport 21-7

All-Time Series: Dallas 7-3

Scouting Dallas: Dallas used a 21-point second quarter to seize control in a 35-14 victory over Crestwood. The offense moved the ball on the ground and in the air, with the latter a good sign considering QB Brady Zapoticky is a first-year starter. The defense gave up a late touchdown, with Crestwood’s other score coming on a punt return.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires scored 29 points in the second half in a 29-12 win over Pittston Area, giving Pearson his first win as their coach. RB Nasir Hennigan had a strong game and WR Yahzir Slaughter flashed big-play ability once again. A slow start vs. Dallas, though, can’t happen.

Bottom Line: Dallas’ longest road trip results in a good bus ride home.

Hanover Area (1-1) at Carbondale Area (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (1-1), 1st year; Carbondale Area’s Jeff Arthur (5-8), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Carbondale Area 44-0 in 2021

First Meeting: Hanover Area 30-6 in 1992

All-Time Series: Hanover Area 5-3

Scouting Hanover Area: After rallying past Holy Cross in Week 1, the Hawkeyes were in deep trouble early in a 49-14 loss to Tunkhannock. The running game sputtered, but Hanover Area had some success in the air. The run and pass defenses weren’t good and surrendered nearly 400 yards.

Scouting Carbondale Area: Carbondale Area ran into a buzzsaw last Friday, losing 52-7 to Lakeland. The Chargers have been outscored 88-7 in their first two games. The offense returned some solid starters from a unit that put up some decent numbers in 2021. So far, nothing.

Bottom Line: Don’t know which way to go with this one.

Holy Redeemer (1-1) at Tunkhannock (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (4-22), 4th year; Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (16-26), 5th year

Last Meeting: Tunkhannock 36-0 in 2018

First Meeting: Tunkhannock 41-7 in 2007

All-Time Series: Tunkhannock 4-0

Scouting Redeemer: Redeemer set a school record for points in a 70-8 win vs. Holy Cross. The Royals did just about everything right while Holy Cross did just about everything wrong, including 12 fumbles and seven turnovers. RB Josh Wesneski brought some much-needed life to the running game.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers threw a curveball in a 49-14 win vs. Hanover Area, relying on the running game. RB Tenzen Lewis answered the call and will need to do so to give the offense some balance. The combination of QB Ben Chilson and WR Colin Madan has been very good.

Bottom Line: Tunkhannock won’t be as generous as Holy Cross was.

Lake-Lehman (0-2) at Scranton Prep (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (82-53) 13th year; Prep’s Terry Gallagher (63-11) 7th year

Last Meeting: Prep 41-8 in 2021

First Meeting: Prep 44-8 in 2016

All-Time Series: Prep 4-0

Scouting Lehman: Lehman surrendered two fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 22-8 loss to Lackawanna Trail. The offense was better than in the opener, but finding the end zone has been an issue. The Black Knights have scored a lone touchdown in six of their last seven games.

Scouting Prep: With Penn State commit London Montgomery out of the season, Prep struggled in its opener. The Cavaliers rebounded with a 49-0 win vs. West Scranton, a program trying to find its footing. Prep usually plays on Saturday afternoon, but switched slots with the annual Bell Game between West Scranton and Scranton.

Bottom Line: Prep has too much offense for Lehman to keep pace.

Nanticoke Area (1-1) at Lackawanna Trail (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (48-75), 13th year; Trail’s Steve Jervis (116-93), 20th year

Last Meeting: Trail 39-7 in 2013

First Meeting: Tral 34-8 in 2012

All-Time Series: Trail 2-0

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans surrendered TDs just about every way possible in the first half of a 42-7 loss to Old Forge. The performance had to be disappointing after a shutout win in Week 1. The offensive managed just 112 yards and didn’t score until late in the game. The unit hasn’t completed a pass yet.

Scouting Trail: Trail needed a couple fourth-quarter TD runs by Lukas Gumble to defeat Lake-Lehman 22-8. It was the second close call for the Lions, who edged Mid Valley in their opener. Like Nanticoke Area, Trail likes running the ball, although it has an edge when it’s in the air.

Bottom Line: Both teams run the ball, so which one does it better will win.

North Pocono (2-0) at Hazleton Area (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: North Pocono’s Greg Dolhin (53-54) 11th year; Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (14-7), 3rd year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting North Pocono: North Pocono edged Western Wayne 28-27 to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2017. The Trojans looked like they had the game wrapped up, only to surrender 20 fourth-quarter points. The offense has demonstrated nice balance.

Scouting Hazleton Area: Unlike a week earlier vs. Pittston Area, Hazleton Area wasted no time jumping on Wallenpaupack in a 45-7 win. Only a last-second TD prevented a shutout victory. QB Tyler Wolfe, The Times Leader Player of the Year in 2021, threw for six touchdown passes.

Bottom Line: Hazleton Area is really clicking, but faces its toughest challenge thus far.

Wallenpaupack (1-1) at Wilkes-Barre Area (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wallenpaupack’s Mark Watson (75-90), 17th year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (86-89), 17th year

Last Meeting: WBA 45-24 in 2021

First Meeting: WBA 45-24 in 2021

All-Time Series: WBA 1-0

Scouting Wallenpaupack: The Buckhorns were shredded for six TD passes in a 45-7 loss to Hazleton Area. A last-second touchdown prevented a shutout. Up to that point, Wallenpaupack made little progress on offense. The running game hasn’t performed well and is averaging barely 3 yards per carry.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack get to open their new stadium off a 21-14 road win over Abington Heights. RB Mekhi Nelson had 216 yards on the ground and is a dynamic playmaker. LB Gannon Redding once again was all over the field and recorded three sacks.

Bottom Line: WBA looks a little farther along two weeks into the season.

Wyoming Area (1-1) at Crestwood (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (90-56) 14th year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (19-15), 4th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 27-0 in 2021

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 41-27 in 1981

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 15-5

Scouting Wyoming Area: Wyoming Area was shut out for only the fifth time in Spencer’s tenure, falling 21-0 to Honesdale. RB Aaron Crossley had a solid game running the ball, but also threw it more than expected as the Warriors tried to get some passing offense. It didn’t work. It will be interesting to see the offensive approach Friday.

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets lost 35-14 to Dallas and made some early mistakes that sapped the ability to build any momentum. Standout RB Noah Schultz returned a punt for a touchdown, but is still searching for his first TD on the ground. The pass offense is a work in progress.

Bottom Line: Both teams are better than last weekend would indicate.

Wyo. Valley West (0-2) at Pittston Area (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Jack Baranski (8-22), 4th year; Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (17-34), 6th year

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 16-13 in 2021

First Meeting: Valley West 40-6 in 1970

All-Time Series: Valley West 32-12

Scouting Valley West: Hard-luck losses for Valley West have carried over from last year. The Spartans fell 21-14 to Scranton on a TD in the waning minutes. They lost six of their last dozen games by seven points or less. The offense has three TDs so far and standout RB Isaiah Cobb hasn’t found running room like in 2021.

Scouting Pittston Area: For the second week in a row, Pittston Area had a strong first half followed by a decline in the second half. The Patriots led Williamsport 12-0 at the break, but lost 29-12. The passing offense showed some promise, but the running game still isn’t where it needs to be.

Bottom Line: Looks like a toss-up with an edge to the Spartans.

Berwick (0-2) at Abington Heights (0-2)

1 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Berwick’s Mike Bennett (0-2), 1st year; Abington Heights’ Joe Repshis (107-78), 17th year

Last Meeting: Berwick 28-6 in 2019

First Meeting: Berwick 3-0 in 2008

All-Time Series: Berwick 4-2

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs surrendered three fourth-quarter TDs, including the game-winning score with under a minute left, as Valley View prevailed 21-14. They also were up 14-0 vs. Southern Columbia, but couldn’t hold on. There are enough playmakers for that not to happen again.

Scouting Abington: Despite a lack of offense, the Comets battled Wilkes-Barre Area to the end before falling 21-14. They managed just 5 yards rushing on 20 carries and are averaging less than 3 yards per carry. WR Jake Burke had a strong game, but Berwick has a talented secondary.

Bottom Line: Berwick should break into the win column finally.