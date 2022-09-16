🔊 Listen to this

Carbondale Area (1-2) at Tunkhannock (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Carbondale Area’s Jeff Arthur (6-8), 2nd year; Tunkhannock’s Mike Marabell (16-27), 5th year

Last Meeting: Carbondale Area 42-21 in 2013

First Meeting: Tied 0-0 1962

All-Time Series: Tied 2-2-1

Scouting Carbondale Area: After a couple blowout losses, the Chargers broke into the win column with a 14-12 victory over Hanover Area. RB Jonathan Orta had a huge game as Carbondale Area kept the ball on the ground and controlled the clock. However, scoring remains an issue as the team has only one other TD this season. Don’t expect much passing.

Scouting Tukhannock: Tunkhannock scored 43 points, only to lose 53-43 to Holy Redeemer. The defense surrendered six TD passes, but will be more concerned with stopping the run vs. Carbondale Area. Things sort of unraveled in the second half as the Tigers surrendered 33 points. Offensively, though, they are way ahead of Carbondale Area at this juncture.

Bottom Line: Tunkhannock’s offense should be able to outscore the Chargers.

Crestwood (2-1) at Wyo. Valley West (0-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (20-15), 4th year; Valley West’s Jack Baranski (8-23), 4th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 34-6 in 2021

First Meeting: Valley West 42-8 in 1981

All-Time Series: Valley West 11-3

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets didn’t throw a pass last Friday. Nor did they need to as they ran for nearly 500 yards in a 49-7 win vs. Wyoming Area. QB Jaden Shedlock had a 69-yard TD run, one of three TD runs of over 60 yards. The defense had a strong game, holding Wyoming Area to 56 yards rushing and just four first downs. First of four games against bigger schools.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans were shut out for the first time in 21 games in a 22-0 loss to Pittston Area. The red flag was Pittston Area gave up 76 points in its first two games. Valley West hasn’t found consistency on offense and RB Isaiah Cobb, the WVC leading rusher in 2021, hasn’t put up big numbers. Turnovers have been problematic – too many on offense and not enough created on defense.

Bottom Line: If the Spartans can find some offense, they could make it interesting.

Dallas (3-0) at West Scranton (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (56-28), 8th year; West Scranton’s Jake Manetti (1-2), 1st year

Last Meeting: West Scranton 49-26 in 2010

First Meeting: West Scranton 19-14 in 1998

All-Time Series: West Scranton 3-2

Scouting Dallas: Dallas seized control in the second quarter in a 41-20 victory over Williamsport. A couple late touchdowns vs. the reserves made the score look closer. RB Parker Bolesta continued his torrid pace with 309 rushing yards and three TD runs of 50 yards or more. The defense gave up 406 yards, but put an asterisk next to the number because of how the fourth quarter transpired.

Scouting West Scranton: The Invaders are on their third coach since last season. The guy hired in the off-season resigned and Manetti took over. West Scranton snapped a 22-game losing streak with a 27-17 win over Riverside, but is now in the middle of stretch of heavy hitters. Hazleton Area is up next. Realistically, the next win probably doesn’t come until late October. Laying a foundation for the future should be the main goal.

Bottom Line: Dallas is an extremely heavy favorite.

Hazleton Area (3-0) at Wilkes-Barre Area (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Dennis Buchman (15-7), 3rd year; WBA’s Ciro Cinti (87-89), 17th year

Last Meeting: Hazleton Area 24-3 in 2021

First Meeting: WBA 34-20 in 2019

All-Time Series: Tied 2-2

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars are arguably the most complete team in District 2. QB Tyler Wolfe and WRs Connor Shamany and Matthew Cusatis are the best passing offense around. RB Matthew Buchman is a top-notch runner. Plus, there are other weapons. Cusatis is also a ball hawk on a defense which is allowing 140 yards per game. Hazleton Area wiped out North Pocono 54-7 last Friday.

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack opened their new stadium with a 34-7 win over Wallenpaupack. RB Mekhi Nelson had a huge game, including a school-record 96-yard TD run. He also tossed a 75-yard TD pass to Naquan Johnson. The secondary will face its biggest challenge of the season and must play better than against Wallenpaupack, which dropped a few passes including one for a certain touchdown.

Bottom Line: Hazleton Area has plenty of offensive firepower, perhaps too much for WBA to handle.

Holy Redeemer (2-1) at Lake-Lehman (0-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Tyson Kelley (5-22), 4th year; Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (82-54) 13th year

Last Meeting: Lehman 47-13 in 2021

First Meeting: Lehman 38-6

All-Time Series: Lehman 15-0

Scouting Redeemer: Redeemer defeated Tunkhannock 53-43, winning consecutive games in a season for the first time in the program’s 16-year history. QB Jacob Hunter threw for career highs with 350 yards and six TDs. First-year senior Jake Griffin has provided a tremendous boost on both sides of the ball. The team has really made progress from a sloppy 44-12 loss to Susquehanna to start the season.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights surrendered the second-most points in program history in a 63-6 loss to Scranton Prep. The record, which came in a 68-6 loss to Wyoming Valley West in 1969, would have surely been shattered if Prep hadn’t taken a knee on its final two possessions. Lehman is also having trouble finding the end zone. However, the first three games were against quality opponents.

Bottom Line: Lehman will have to slow down Redeemer’s offense because it can’t go punch-for-punch right now.

Pittston Area (1-2) at Hanover Area (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (18-34), 6th year; Hanover Area’s Jason Majiros (1-2), 1st year

Last Meeting: Hanover Area 16-10 in 2009

First Meeting: Pittston Area by forfeit 1974

All-Time Series: Pittston Area 10-6

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots defeated Wyoming Valley West 22-0, posting only their fifth shutout since 2005. The defense had its best game in a long, long time as it limited WVW to 110 yards and Drew Menendez picked off two passes. The offense also had a breakout game running the ball with Harry Pugliese and Dave Sudo providing a solid one-two punch.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes’ offense finally got moving in the fourth quarter, but they fell short 14-12 against Carbondale Area. QB Christian Torres and WR Sean Dooner have formed a nice combination, but the run offense didn’t produce against the Chargers. The defense is surrendering 230 yards on the ground, not a good sign if Pittston Area runs the ball like last Friday.

Bottom Line: Pittston Area will carry over the momentum from last weekend.

Williamsport (1-2) at Berwick (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Mike Pearson (22-32), 6th year; Berwick’s Mike Bennett (1-2), 1st year

Last Meeting: Berwick 28-21 OT in 2021

First Meeting: Williamsport 14-0 in 1946

All-Time Series: Berwick 25-9

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires lost 41-20 to Dallas, with a couple late TDs making the score look a tad more respectable. RB Nasir Hennigan ran for 270, but nearly half of them came against the Dallas backups. The passing game has the talent, but has been a tick or two off. Williamsport is also breaking in a lot of new linemen, so if they mature things could pick up in the second half of the season.

Scouting Berwick: Berwick scored on offense, defense and special teams in a 49-0 shutout of Abington Heights. The Dawgs had just 217 yards of offense as the were working with short fields on several occasions. QB Matt Lonczynski made some nice throws, with WR Spencer Kishbaugh hauling in three TDs. Drey Wilk once again showed why he’s one of the best all-around players in the WVC.

Bottom Line: Berwick is a handful of plays from being undefeated. Williamsport isn’t.

Wyoming Area (1-2) at Nanticoke Area (1-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (90-57) 14th year; Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (48-76), 13th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 47-13 in 2021

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 21-20 in 1970

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 36-7-1

Scouting Wyoming Area: After a promising 48-point performance in the opener, Wyoming Area’s offense has gone dormant. The Warriors have scored seven points in their previous two games. The offense produced just 128 yards in a 49-7 loss to Crestwood last Friday. The run defense finished three feet short of surrendering 500 yards. The upcoming schedule, though, offers chances for repairs.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans were tied with Lackawanna Trail deep into the third quarter before falling 14-6. The defense has been good in two games, with the performance vs. Old Forge the outlier. Old Forge threw for 169 yards in that game, but pass defense shouldn’t be a major concern vs. Wyoming Area, which hasn’t been able to move the ball in the air.

Bottom Line: Both teams run the ball a lot, so this could be the first game finished Friday.