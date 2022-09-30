Dallas travels to Hazleton Area for showdown

There are two remaining undefeated Wyoming Valley Conference football teams. Four total in all of District 2.

That number will drop by at least one Friday night as the WVC’s final unbeatens — Dallas and Hazleton Area — play at 7 p.m. at Harman-Geist Memorial Field in Hazleton.

The other District 2 teams with 5-0 records are in the Lackawanna Conference — Lakeland and Scranton. However, those teams don’t play during the regular season. Dallas and Hazleton Area will have to opportunity to settle the score on the field.

“Our kids did a great job,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said after Friday’s 45-14 victory over winless Wyoming Valley West. “They understand it’s one week at a time, one day at a time. They get all that, but they’re still kids and it’s high school football and they’re excited they put themselves in a heck of a position here.”

So is Hazleton Area, which will be trying to equal its best start since going 6-0 to start the 2008 season.

“Our players, the coaches, our program, the community as a whole, you have to go back quite a long time for our program to be playing in a game like this this late in the regular season,” Hazleton Area coach Dennis Buchman said. “Our players are really excited and I told them to enjoy the week. Not just Friday in terms of competition and the game, enjoy the preparation and the togetherness.”

The matchup features the two highest scoring offenses in the WVC. Hazleton Area has scored 208 points (41.6 per game) while Dallas has scored 207 (41.4). Those offenses, though, will be challenged by the WVC’s two stingiest defenses. Hazleton Area is surrendering 8.6 points per game, while Dallas is allowing 14.8.

The first place to look for the offensive firepower is in both teams’ backfields.

Dallas running back Parker Bolesta topped 1,000 yards for the season last Friday. His 14 rushing touchdowns equal his total number during the 2021 regular season. He has rushed for over 2,100 yards since the start of last season, an incredible number considering he missed two games in 2021. He is averaging 10.1 yards per carry.

Hazleton Area quarterback Tyler Wolfe went over 1,000 yards passing this past Friday. The Times Leader Player of the Year last season, Wolfe has thrown 15 TD passes, three short of his regular-season total in 2021.

Wolfe has two of the best receivers in the WVC in Connor Shamany and Matt Cusatis, who rank one-two in receptions in Division 1. Running back Matt Buchman has rushed for 622 yards — already topping his 2021 total — and is averaging 7.2 yards per rush. He is also a very good receiver out of the backfield.

Dallas had other veterans back besides Bolesta in fullback Dylan Geskey, tight end Nick Farrell and receivers Joe Peters and Zach Paczewski, although Paczewski was injured two weeks ago vs. Williamsport. The wild card was at quarterback where sophomore Brady Zapoticky took over as the starter. He has performed admirably and has shown signs the position is in good hands for the next few seasons.

The key for both defenses is how they responded to balanced attacks. Neither Dallas nor Hazleton Area faced an opposing offense with the capability to move the ball on the ground and in the air. Dallas’ toughest matchup thus far was Crestwood, while Hazleton Area’s was Wilkes-Barre Area. Both Crestwood and WBA feature run-heavy offenses.

“From an offensive perspective, they’re going to be balanced,” Dennis Buchman said. “They put more and more on the plate of Brady Zapoticky each week and he’s shown he can handle it. He has tremendous poise and can make all the throws and is so good in that offense.”

Dallas has one edge over Hazleton Area — the kicking game. Jace Chopyak has been extremely reliable over the past two seasons and connected on a 35-yard field goal last Friday. Hazleton Area has struggled this season converting point-after attempts after losing Times Leader All-WVC selection Luke Russo to graduation.

The history between the two teams isn’t lengthy. They’ve play just 10 times in Hazleton Area was formed in 1992 by the mergers of Freeland, Hazleton and West Hazleton high schools. Hazleton Area has won six times, and four games were decided by seven points or less including the Cougars’ 28-21 overtime win last season.