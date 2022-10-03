🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week joined a department celebration of the addition of Vosburg Neck State Park in Wyoming County into the Pennsylvania system.

“DCNR is extremely excited to welcome Vosburg Neck into the state parks system, which is the first state park in Wyoming County,” Dunn said. “I look forward to seeing the impact this beautiful new park will have in this region as it will provide tremendous new outdoor recreation opportunities.”

Vosburg Neck is 669 acres being acquired with the assistance of the North Branch Land Trust. The park offers scenic hiking opportunities, including a climb to an impressive westerly oriented vista, pleasant strolls along a former railroad bed, invigorating shared use trails, and significant public access for water-based recreation to the North Branch of the Susquehanna River.

“The North Branch Land Trust is tremendously excited that the Howland Preserve will join Pennsylvania’s award-winning state park system,” North Branch Land Trust Board Chair Christina Dilks Taylor said, thanking DCNR, Gov. Tom Wolf and state Sen. Lisa Baker for work to turn the preserve into a state park. “We have been honored to protect and steward this uniquely beautiful property for almost 20 years. Now, we are proud to be a part of this historic moment as Wyoming County receives its first state park. We have every confidence that the Howland Preserve will become an important destination and provide outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”

Vosburg Neck, previously known as the Howland Preserve, joins Susquehanna Riverlands in York County and Big Elk Creek in Chester County as the three new additions to Pennsylvania’s state park system, bringing the total number of state parks to 124. The names are temporary, as final names for the state parks will be decided during the planning process.

“What a great moment for all the individuals and groups who have advocated and worked tirelessly to have the first state park established in Wyoming County,” state Sen. Lisa Baker said. “This is a significant victory for conservation and recreation and solidifies the area’s reputation for featuring natural attractions and outdoor activities.”

Ellen Ferretti, executive director at North Branch Land Trust, said she cannot wait for a time in the near future when she will be able to visit the new PA DCNR State Park in Wyoming County.

“I can’t wait to see the faces of children of all ages as they look with awe on the mighty Susquehanna River and the magnificent forested hills that enshrine it at this iconic location,” Ferretti said. “And to see the paddlers enjoying the easy access to the water and all that lies beyond — to know that this land will be protected and enjoyed as part of the PADCNR State Park system — forever.”

Vosburg Neck/Howland Preserve

Fast Facts:

• 669 acres

• Under NBLT care since 2003

• Area first settled after the Revolutionary War

• Owned by Howland Family from 1941-2003

• Washington Township, Wyoming County

• Approximately 2 miles of river frontage on the Vosburg Neck

• Non-motorized boat launch, picnicking areas, hiking trails

Ferretti said the Howland Preserve is at the heart of the Endless Mountain Heritage Region (EMHR) and includes a combination of open meadows, forested trails, and Susquehanna shoreline allowing for hiking, biking, kayaking, and more. The preserve also includes home and farm structures originally constructed in the late 19th century. It includes roughly 2 miles of Susquehanna River shoreline in an area known as Vosburg Neck.

The area now known as Vosburg Neck was first owned by seven Connecticut families after the Revolutionary War, including Abraham Vosburg, a Revolutionary soldier for whom the Neck is now named.

In the early half of the 1800s, the transportation of timber and coal increased traffic in the Wyoming Valley, and by the 1880s, a Norfolk Southern Railroad Tunnel on Vosburg Neck shortened the journey.

By the late 1800s and early 1900s, population on the Neck began to boom thanks to the subdivision of farmland. Evidence of this boom was further seen with the construction of a church, school, and cemetery.

• According to 1915 survey, Frederick Fleitz and William Sproul (27th Governor of PA) combined 5 parcels of land to form Riverside Farm: Treible Farm (several family members had different parcels), Bunnel Farm (parcel with red house, grey house and barn), Bramhall Farm (cemetery, other red house and barn, now owned by David Evans), and Jayne Farm.

• Ernest E. Howland’s parents, Chet and Marion purchased Riverside Farm in 1941. Throughout the first half of the 1900s, the property was mostly open farm fields. Some of these fields were planted with apple orchards which produced significant apple crops until the early 1960’s. In the 1950’s and 1960’s, Riverside Farm was an angler’s destination as Ernie Howland’s parents operated an “up-scale” boat livery business offering boats, bait, and cabins to anglers in quest of exceptionally good bass and walleye fishing. The area was profiled in the Pennsylvania Angler, October 1952 and Field & Stream, July 1954.

• In 1970, Mr. Howland returned to the farm from Manhattan to take care of his ailing mother, and then chose to stay on the property after his mother’s death out of a sense of responsibility to his parents’ legacy. He further expanded the property in 1986 by purchasing the railroad right of way and canal bed from the Lehigh Valley Railroad.

Recent past

• North Branch Land Trust took ownership of the property on June 29, 2003. Mr Howland’s love of this property was evidenced by his last Will and Testament and his request that the land be deeded to North Branch Land Trust and “never be subdivided and that any transfer or sale of said property contain a conservation easement.”

• In 2011, NBLT, working in collaboration with the EMHR and the North Branch Water Trail, re-opened the river access which allowed easy access for non-motorized boating.

• In 2013, Friends of Howland formed to manage the Preserve cooperatively with NBLT. In 2016, Friends of Howland received official non-profit status.

• Over the past 19 years, NBLT has hosted hiking and kayaking outdoor events, while the Friends of Howland managed the property and hosted races, weddings, and more.

PGC fails to advance statewide

ban on urine-based deer attractants

The proposed statewide ban on the use and field possession of urine-based deer attractants and other cervid excretions failed to gain majority support from the Board of Commissioners, meaning it will advance no further toward adoption at this time.

The Board of Commissioners was split 4-4 on whether to move the proposal toward final adoption.

While the proposal failed to move forward, there will be the opportunity to bring it up again in the future.

Adjustments to antlerless

deer license limit tabled

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners tabled a proposal that would have made changes to a hunter’s personal limit of antlerless deer licenses and the number of licenses that could be purchased once over-the-counter sales of remaining tags begin in September.

Senate Bill 431, which has made progress toward adoption, would allow hunters to buy antlerless deer licenses at any license issuing agent, not just through county treasurers. That would resolve many of the issues that were behind the proposal the board was considering. Commissioners opted to table a vote and allow time for the legislation to advance.

Sponsored by Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, Senate Bill 431 was approved in the state Senate by a 45-5 vote earlier this month, and subsequently voted favorably by the House Game and Fisheries Committee. It is now before the House of Representatives.

Boats on game lands could be

restricted to no-wake speed

Technological advances that have increased the horsepower attainable by some electric boat motors have resulted in a measure that could restrict operating speeds for boats used on state game lands.

The Pennsylvania Board of Commissioners voted preliminarily to limit the speed of all boats on open, game lands waterways to “slow, no wake” speed.

That would mean that, on waterways that are open to boats with electric motors, those boats would have to operate at the slowest possible speed required to maintain maneuverability, so that the wake or wash created by the boat on the surface of the water is minimal.

Range regulations adjusted

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave final approval to new regulations that would govern shotgun ranges on game lands.

Previously, there were only a few ranges designated specifically as shotgun ranges, but with their increasing popularity, more are planned.

The regulations adopted by the board set forth the types of firearms, ammunition and targets that may be used on shotgun ranges, and would help ensure safety at ranges.

As part of that, the board further defined what constitutes handgun and rifle ranges. A handgun range is, “an area where paper targets are placed on or affixed to a stationary backer and targeted by a shooter using a handgun that discharges single projectile ammunition.” The definition of a rifle range is identical, except that the word “firearm” replaces handgun.

Back Woods Bass Results

Bob Strunk reports the rankings for last week’s results.

Week of 9/12

Wednesday Night Harveys Lake

1st Place: Joe Simko, 7.48 lbs.

2nd Place: Damian Strohl, 6.84 lbs.

3rd Place: Brian & Cody Cutter, 4.80 lbs.

Harveys Lake Friday Night

1st Place: Shaun Kucharski/Duane Deno, 14 lbs. 9 oz.

2nd Place: Kenny Kosloski/Ron Dopko, 12 lbs. 5 oz.

3rd Place: Joe Zombek/Mike Bahnweg, 12 lbs. 3 oz.

4th Place: Greg Mikulski/Ryan Spencer, 11 lbs. 11 oz.

Also won Lunker Award, 4 lbs. 7 oz.

5th Place: Brian Masi/Lance Wren, 10 lbs. 13 oz.

6th Place: Jake & Kevin Seamore, 10 lbs. 8 oz.

7th Place: Johnny Niezgoda/Mitch Bailey, 9 lbs. 10 oz.

8th Place: Slick & Dark Cloud Harris, 7 lbs. 15 oz.

9th Place: Randy Ritsick/Rob Vales, 7 lbs. 3 oz.

10th Place: Joe McGraw Jr. & Sr.

• Joe Zombek & Mike Bahnweg got Lunker of the Year with a 5 lb. largemouth.

Wolf Administration: Protect yourself

from mosquitoes, ticks while outdoors

As people spend time outdoors during the fall months, the Wolf Administration is reminding residents to protect themselves against the dangers of mosquito and tick-borne illnesses.

So far this year, Pennsylvania has reported 14 human West Nile virus cases including one death in Philadelphia County and one death in Franklin County.

“Autumn is a wonderful season to spend time outdoors and participate in many activities, such as hiking and observing the fall foliage, but we want to make sure people protect themselves when they are outside,” said Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “Both ticks and mosquitoes carry a number of serious diseases. It only takes a few minutes to prepare and protect yourself from these diseases.”

Before heading outdoors, it is important to cover exposed skin, wear light-colored clothing (to aid in insect detection), tuck your pants into your socks and use a federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved insect repellent. You can also treat your clothing with a product containing permethrin to repel ticks. These steps will help protect you from both mosquitoes and ticks.

West Nile virus (WNV) is spread by mosquitoes that breed in areas with standing and stagnant water. These areas include urban catch basins, clogged gutters, discarded tires, poorly maintained swimming pools, flowerpots, roof gutters and other containers that hold water. Reduce your chance of being bitten by an infected mosquito by eliminating standing water around your home.

Adult black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are the most common carrier of Lyme disease and are the only tick species that is active during the fall and winter months in Pennsylvania. These ticks emerge during the fall and are typically active during the winter months on days where the temperature is above 40 degrees. In addition to Lyme disease, these ticks also can carry several other diseases, such as Anaplasmosis, Babesiosis and Powassan Virus, that have been reported in the state. Ticks typically thrive in tall grass, brush and wooded areas, but deer ticks can live in any habitat and have been found in every county in the state.

Once returning home, immediately check yourself, children and pets for ticks. Then, take a shower to remove any ticks that may be attached to your skin. Carefully check your clothing and gear and put them in the dryer on high to kill any ticks.

Symptoms of Lyme disease can include a bull’s-eye rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes. It is important to know that someone bit by a tick carrying Lyme disease may not always get a bull’s-eye rash.

PFBC: Fall, winter trout

stocking to begin Oct. 3

The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter.

Beginning the week of Oct. 3, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock approximately 116,000 hatchery raised adult Rainbow, Brown, and Brook Trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. These stockings will immediately replenish some of the most popular fishing spots across the Commonwealth and provide ice fishing opportunities as conditions allow throughout the winter.

“Fishing during the fall, especially, provides some of the most beautiful scenery and comfortable temperatures of the year as you enjoy an adventure on your favorite stream or lake,” said Brian Wisner, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Hatcheries.

In October alone, the PFBC will stock approximately 86,200 trout into 90 waters, including 52 lakes and 38 stream sections, including 11 Keystone Select Trout Waters, which are managed under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations. An additional 26 lakes will be stocked with approximately 29,600 trout during November and December.

Extended trout season regulations

Trout that are stocked during fall and winter can be fished for immediately. Anglers ages 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit. During the extended trout season (Sept. 6–Dec. 31, and Jan. 1-Feb. 20), the daily creel limit is three trout of combined species with a minimum size of seven inches, unless a water is managed under special regulations. 2022 fishing licenses and permits can be purchased online at Fishandboat.com or by visiting one of the nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.