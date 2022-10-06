🔊 Listen to this

Therese Ciaccia scored the lone goal of a top WVC field hockey showdown as Lake-Lehman edged Wyoming Seminary 1-0 on Wednesday.

With the game scoreless at halftime, Ciaccia gave the Black Knights the lead for good at the 8:49 mark of the third quarter off an assist from Bella DeCesaris.

Faye Post made six saves for Lehman to preserve the shutout. Blue Knights counterpart Laine Cabell had three saves.

Nanticoke Area 11, Berwick 0

Grace Reed figured in on eight of the Trojans’ 11 goals, finishing with five goals and three assists.

Makenzee Golightly added two goals while Julianna Park had a goal and two assists. Shaley Heffron (assist), Allie Brown and Lilli Nice all had a goal apiece.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 3, Dallas 1

Grant Russo scored two goals and the Cougars won a battle for first place atop Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Gavin Huey added a goal and an assist for Hazleton Area, who also got helpers from Angelo Paniagua and Kyle Johnson. Gus Canizares finished with six saves in net.

Michael Bufalino scored in the second half for the Mountaineers, who got seven saves from Brandon Banks.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Dallas wins three

Madison Hedglin finished in first place in 19:02 to lead the Mountaineers to three victories as they hosted a cluster meet. Dallas had four of the top 10 times in the race.

Crestwood’s Ella Novelli took second as the Comets picked up two wins. Lake-Lehman also won twice as teammates Hannah Sayre and Alana Palmaioli finished in third and fourth, respectively.

Warriors out in front

Wyoming Area runners took first and third place to help the Warriors finish with three wins at a cluster meet they hosted at Forty Fort Fields. Madelyn Keating won the race in 18:39 with teammate Kiersty Orlandini in third in 21:52.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Valley West also came away with three wins apiece at the meet with the Patriots’ Olivia Scalese in second place with a time of 20:44. The Spartans were led by a fifth-place finish by Jade McKenna.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Crestwood shines

Mason Staude led three top-10 finishers for Crestwood, taking third place in 17:39 to help the Comets earn three team wins in a cluster meet at Dallas. James Modrovsky was sixth with teammate Weston Medvetz four seconds behind in seventh.

Lake-Lehman’s Nick Hockenbury won the race with a time of 17:25 as the Black Knights came away with two victories.

Host Dallas also won twice with Bryce Phillips in second (17:35) and Aiden Cottter taking fourth.

Berwick, Northwest win

Oliver Heintzelman of Northwest crossed the finish line in first in 16:35 as the Rangers and Berwick each won four times at a cluster meet hosted by Wyoming Area at Forty Fort Fields.

Berwick also finished with four victories, led by Mattock Shultz in fourth place.

Pittston Area’s Preston Klem was in second with a time of 16:56 and Wyoming Area’s Patrick Branley took third in 17:24.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 0

Grace Guza finished with 14 kills, five digs, four aces and seven service points as the Cougars pulled out some narrow wins to sweep the Patriots 25-23, 25-23, 25-21.

Helping the Cougars to victory were Alondra Santos (12 kills, 6 digs, 3 service points) and Lindsey Barron (27 assists, 9 digs, 5 kills, 7 service points).

Lake-Lehman 3, Crestwood 0

The Black Knights got 12 kills and nine service points from Ella Wilson en route to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 sweep.

Hailey Corey (21 assists), Kirsten Finarelli (5 kills, 4 blocks), Brynn Giordano (18 digs, 8 service points, 2 aces) and Phoebe Cronin (6 service points, 1 ace) all contributed for Lehman.

Dallas 3, Wyoming Area 0

The Mountaineers earned a 25-11, 25-7, 25-14 sweep of the Warriors.

Wyoming Area was led by Taylor Gashi (3 kills, 8 digs), Kyla Harry (2 kills, 4 digs, 1 block) and Katie Rowlands (3 kills, 3 assists, 1 dig).

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Misericordia 2, Cortland 0

In a matchup of undefeated teams, Kate Field and Sabrina Competiello to lift the No. 3 Cougars to a 9-0-1 record.

Michaela Fasolino set up Field’s goal that proved to be the game-winner.

MEN’S SOCCER

Delaware Valley 2, King’s 1

The host Monarchs broke a scoreless tie in the 65th minute on a goal by Dylan Domchek, but the Aggies answered to tie the game before getting the winner on a penalty kick with 25 seconds left in regulation.

King’s was called for 13 fouls and received seven yellow cards while Delaware Valley finished with eight fouls, two yellow cards and one red card.

Lycoming 2, Wilkes 1

Colin Schulmeister continued his hot streak with his sixth goal for the Colonels to tie the game in the second half, but host Lycoming answered with the winner just minutes later.

Keeper Zach Tone made four saves for Wilkes.

FIELD HOCKEY

Misericordia 2, Scranton 1

Lily Metress tied the game with a minute left in regulation and Shannon Murphy won it for the Cougars in overtime.

Sarah Bogina had four saves in net.

Cedar Crest 4, Wilkes 2

Jordan Pugh and Anmarie LeBron scored for the Colonels to forge a 2-2 tie on the road, but Wilkes couldn’t overcome four goals from Kiley Marone in the loss.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wilkes 3, Lycoming 2

The Colonels rallied from two deficits to earn a 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11 win.

Nicole Fitzpatrick recorded a career-high 25 kills to help lift Wilkes.

Stevens 3, Misericordia 2

The Cougars narrowly pulled off a road win over the reigning MAC Freedom champs but fell just short in the fifth and final set, 14-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15, 16-14.

Fiona Pyfer had 12 kills and six aces while Faith Merritt added nine kills and four aces.

DeSales 3, King’s 0

The Bulldogs earned a 25-14, 25-22, 25-19 sweep over the host Monarchs.

King’s was led by seven kills from Joy Kindall.