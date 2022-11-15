🔊 Listen to this

The winter weather that hit the region on Tuesday forced a postponement of Wyoming Area’s state field hockey semifinal showdown.

Wyoming Area will now take on Oley Valley at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Whitehall High School in the PIAA Class A semifinals.

The District 2 champion Warriors are coming off their most decisive win of the postseason, a 4-1 victory over District 3 runner-up West Perry in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Prior to that, Wyoming Area (21-2) had won three straight playoff games by a 1-0 score, knocking off Lackawanna Trail and four-time defending state champ Wyoming Seminary in districts before edging Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA opener.

Oley Valley (23-3-1) has rebounded from a loss in the District 3 championship game with two big wins at states, beating Dock Mennonite 8-0 and Lewisburg 5-1.

The other state semifinal in Class A was also postponed from Tuesday to Wednesday. Boiling Springs and Central Columbia will play at 5 p.m. at Tulpehocken High School.

The winners will play for the state championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School.