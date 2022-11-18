Crestwood, Valley View play for D2-4A title

The high school football season started 12 weeks and near 50 degrees warmer ago.

It comes full circle tonight with a rematch from Week 1.

This time much more is on the line as defending champion Valley View (10-2) plays at Crestwood (11-1) for the District 2 Class 4A championship. Kickoff is 7 p.m. for the game, which is also considered a first-round PIAA 4A state contest.

The forecast calls for a high of 39 degrees, which will most likely feel colder at night in the Mountain Top area. Opening day on Aug. 26 had a high of 86 there.

Crestwood won the game 20-7, scoring two touchdowns in the final 5:44, for its first victory in seven tries against the Cougars. Both teams struggled the following week — Crestwood losing 35-14 to Dallas and Valley View needing a score in the final minute to defeat Berwick 24-21.

Both teams have evolved from there, with the only other blemish on Valley View’s record a 41-27 loss to eventual D2-5A champion Delaware Valley in Week 8.

“You certainly go back and watch it and try to pick out anything you can,” Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli said of the first meeting this season. “You can nitpick it, but you can only get so much. Both teams have grown so much throughout the regular season and here in the first two weeks of the playoffs. Both teams are playing their best football and are light years ahead of what we both were Week 1.”

Valley View coach George Howanitz pretty much echoed those sentiments.

“We have guys now playing in positions we didn’t have in Week 1,” Howanitz said. “I think we came into Week 1 with a lot of question marks. I don’t know if we answered a lot of them after Week 1. Crestwood did a really nice job just kind of beating us up. I think we’ve got a little better each week and we have guys in spots where they need to be now.

“We’re a little better than where we were 12 weeks ago.”

A major development for both teams has been at quarterback.

Crestwood freshman Jaden Shedlock made the huge jump from the junior high ranks to starting varsity quarterback. He’s started all 12 games, has rushed for over 1,000 yards and has improved as a passer in the run-dominant offense. Valley View senior Adam Howanitz, the coach’s son, had a reboot this year after a knee injury ended his 2021 season midway through. He had pedestrian numbers back in Week 1, but has steadily regained his form as a dual-threat quarterback. At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, he’s tough to bring down.

Howanitz rushed for 90 yards and a two TDs plus threw for 139 yards and a score in a 31-14 semifinal win over Dallas. Running back Connor Hilling was on the scoring end of the 53-yard catch-and-run TD pass, showing his speed that earned him consecutive silver medals in the 200-meter dash and a silver last season in the 100-meter dash in the District 2 Class 3A track and field meet.

Hilling, an all-state player last season, rushed for 131 yards against Dallas, pushing his season total to 1,270. He and fullback Preston Reed can also run with power. Taheed Jewell is among the best receivers in the Lackawanna Football Conference.

“That was as impressive a win that you can against a very good Dallas football team,” Arcangeli said. “It pops out on the film and I was there, too. I got a chance to go up Saturday night and (Valley View) just had more energy. Right off the bat, they were the team that was going to win. You could figure that out after about five minutes.”

Perhaps the energy is derived from two factors aside from pure talent. First, the Cougars have 11 seniors in their starting lineup. (Jewell is the only full-time two-way player). Secondly, Howanitz announced prior to the season he will be stepping down. So his next game could be his last of a very successful 16-year run.

Valley View will need even more energy to stop Crestwood’s offense, which has trampled two playoff opponents with its running game and most recently Berwick 56-14.

Crestwood has run the ball 553 times vs. just 65 passes, but it’s how the Comets carry out the rushing attack that makes it difficult to stop. Sheldock will call signals with 2,000-yard running back Noah Schultz next to him. The snap could go to either of them as part of the deception. Sometimes it’s a run up the middle. Other times the Comets will send a stampede of blockers to the perimeter and simply overwhelm the defense. Then there are times they’ll sneak in an inside counter.

“They’re student body left and student body right,” Howanitz said. “And you better have a lot of bodies there to match their bodies. They have a really good grasp of their offense. Their quarterback is really good, their tailback is really good and when they do throw their receivers catch everything. Their offensive line is probably the best one I’ve seen all year.

“They are really a complete football team.”